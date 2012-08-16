* Asian shares up, Europe's inch lower, US seen opening
higher
* Euro edges lower, as dollar rises to one-month high vs yen
* Euro zone crisis action, U.S. stabilisation eyed
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 16 World shares were little changed
on Thursday around 3-1/2 month highs, following hints that
global growth engine China is eyeing new support for its
economy, while signs of stabilisation in the United States
buoyed the dollar.
European and global share markets have been riding high in
recent weeks on hopes that new crisis plans being drawn up by
the European Central Bank will put a floor under Spain and
Italy's troubles and prevent the euro from unravelling.
Overcoming the euro zone's woes is seen as key to reversing
the slowdown in the global economy. China warned on Thursday its
trade outlook for the year was worsening, fingering the slide on
the problems gripping Europe, its biggest customer.
Global shares were up 0.07 percent by
mid-morning, as rises in Asia just outweighed a more downbeat
Europe, where indexes in London, Frankfurt
, Paris and Madrid were slightly lower.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow
Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.1 to 0.3
percent.
"One of the factors why European equity markets didn't
follow the gains we saw in Asia is because the foreign direct
investment data that came out of China were raising doubts over
the economic boom there," said Hans Redeker, head of global FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"Because the trade relationship with Europe is so developed,
people fear the slower Chinese economy could be another factor
undermining Europe."
The dollar strengthened against most major currencies
following a strong U.S. industry output report on Wednesday. The
euro extended its recent slide to stand 0.15 percent
lower against the greenback as Europe approached midday.
Hopes of additional ECB interest rate cuts were also kept
alive by euro zone figures confirming that inflation - the ECB's
main focus - remained steady in July. It came two days after
data showed the bloc's economy sliding back towards recession.
U.S. STABILISATION
Over the coming few weeks markets will be watching the
Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers at the end of the month,
U.S. jobs data due early in September and the ECB's policy
meeting early next month for clues over crisis actions.
Oil steadied near three-month highs of $116.2 a barrel,
supported by worries over possible disruptions to supply from
the Middle East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories.
A slew of key U.S. data is due later on Thursday, including
U.S. housing starts and building permits for July, weekly
jobless claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's
August business activity survey.
It will be watched to assess whether the world's largest
economy is regaining momentum in the third quarter, and
comes after surprisingly strong retail sales added to doubts
over the potential for another round of Fed support.
Question marks over additional Fed aid have been behind the
dollar's steady rise against key currencies over the last
two weeks.
Some analysts warned, however, that the dollar could lose
steam if coming U.S. indicators disappoint. Not all of
Wednesday's data was rosy. A gauge of manufacturing in New York
state in August showed a contraction for the first time since
October 2011.
"The brighter mood continuing is subject to getting past the
data hurdle of the U.S. Philly Fed survey this afternoon, which
will be a serious test," said Society Generale market strategist
Kit Juckes.
"The underlying story for Europe hasn't changed; if and when
someone asks for EFSF (euro zone bailout fund) help, then the
ECB will buy bonds. For those who are utterly sick of debt
crisis, there is a blissful lack of anything new at the moment,"
he added.