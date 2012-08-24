* European shares dip 0.3 pct, MSCI global index down 0.5
pct
* Euro down from 7-week high vs dollar, dollar firm vs yen
* Central bank stimulus, global growth worries in focus
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 24 Investors sold riskier assets
across financial markets on Friday, in limbo until they learn
how much of a punch central banks will give to the stumbling
global economy.
The euro zone's struggle to prevent its own break-up
continues to dominate markets and play on economic confidence.
European shares, which have suffered their worst run
in over a month in the last few days as euro zone uncertainty
has returned, was down 0.2 percent in early afternoon trading
pulling MSCI's main global index down around a
third of a percent on the day.
The falls were accelerated by cautious comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel about Greece and by concerns that the
European Central Bank may not launch its new bond-buying-led
crisis plan as early as markets have been eyeing.
"We are in a vacuum, policy-wise, ahead of the Jackson Hole
meeting and the (European Central Bank) meeting on September 6
so we are in a wait and see mode," said Saxo Bank chief
economist Steen Jakobsen.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other central bank
leaders meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for an annual
get-together that often hints at what monetary policy is to
come.
"We are waiting to see whether we get QE3 (another round of
asset buying from the Fed) and to see how the ECB is going play
the promise that it will help the peripherals, so right now the
market is just concentrating on technicals."
After falls on Thursday, U.S. stock markets were expected to
open slightly higher when trading resumes on Wall Street at 1330
GMT.
Key global stock markets have risen 15-20 percent since June
as hopes of a resolution to the euro zone crisis have sustained
investor optimism despite a deterioration in company earning
outlooks.
But the rises appear to have come to a halt over the last
week. The S&P 500 has failed to break through 1425-30 points,
while Europe's top shares have been unable to climb above 1115
points.
WILD CARD
The euro fell away from its recent seven-week highs
versus the dollar, to stand at a day-low of $1.2505 by 1130 GMT.
Pushing it down were fading hopes of a rapid new euro zone
drive to end its crisis as politicians signalled new plans could
take another month to put together. The dollar inched up 0.2
percent to 78.60 yen.
"The data calendar is fairly empty so we suspect that
trading will be technical in nature today," said KBC economist
Piet Lammens, pointing to a meeting in Berlin between Merkel and
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras as the main point of
interest for markets.
"Merkel and Samaras is of course always a wild card but we
have had so many indications that the Greek issue will be put
back to the end of September," Lammens said.
Following the meeting, Samaras said he was convinced an
upcoming report by Greece's trio of international lenders would
show the government can get quick results with its new debt
cutting plans.
Comments from Merkel that Germany and France wanted Greece
to stay in the euro provided little comfort for markets looking
for more concrete action and helped accelerate the euro's drop.
Triple A-rated German government bonds,
traditionally favoured by risk-adverse investors, have rebounded
sharply in recent days, tracking the rise in U.S. Treasuries and
helped by a return of uncertainty among investors about the euro
zone's progress out of its debt crisis.
Bund futures were up 46 ticks at 143.96 as they continued to
bulldoze higher, while Spanish Italian
and Portuguese bonds saw falls
ranging between 0.1 and 0.8 percent.
MESS
Oil prices, which have been trading in a tight range this
week, slipped below $115 per barrel but remained on track for
their fourth weekly gain. "It's no secret that the global
economy is in bad shape," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"Europe's a mess, the U.S. is struggling and China, which was
seen as a growth engine, is also sputtering -- all of which
points to weak demand for crude."
Metal prices remained supported by expectations of central
bank support and unrest in producer countries. Spot gold dipped
on Friday but has risen more than 3 percent this week after
Federal Reserve minutes showed the bank is likely to deliver
another dose of stimulus "fairly soon".
With data from the world's biggest economy coming out mixed
so far this week, durable goods data was set to be one of
focuses of U.S. trading.
Investors were also watching Spain again on Friday, after
three euro zone sources told Reuters that Madrid is negotiating
with European partners over conditions for aid to bring down its
borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final
decision to request a bailout.
Madrid's IBEX had jumped nearly 30 percent since
comments by European Central Bank head Mario Draghi in late July
sparked expectations of fresh measures to help lower the
borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. But it has lost 4.7 percent
since a peak hit on Monday, although charts show the index has
managed to keep its four-week upward channel intact.
"Pullback would be welcomed by many money managers who
failed to take part in the recent move and at some stage will
need to tell clients of the underperformance," IG Markets
strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.