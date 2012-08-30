* Euro edges up to $1.2550 but within recent ranges
* European shares follow Asian stocks lower on growth
concerns
* Iron ore and steel prices sag as Chinese demand slows
* Italian 10-year bond yields fall at debt auction
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 30 Uncertainty over prospects for
economic stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve pulled
world shares lower on Thursday, but the euro edged up after
China voiced some support for the debt-laden currency bloc.
A successful Italian bond sale also pointed to growing
confidence among investors that the European Central Bank will
live up to its words and take measures shortly to tackle the
17-member euro-zone's debt crisis.
But most investors were content to wait for a speech by U.S.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Friday, which is seen as pivotal to market
expectations over the central bank's next move.
Investors and economists have become more sceptical over the
past two weeks that the Fed will announce another round of bond
buying, or "quantitative easing" (QE), at its mid-September
meeting, according to Reuters polls over the last week.
However, the nervous tone of markets guarantees anything
the Fed's chief does say about the economic outlook or the
prospects for more QE could have a significant impact.
"The risk with Jackson Hole is that unless there are further
strong signals of more easing, the market will take it as a
disappointment," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank, adding that this would be positive for the dollar.
The euro was up just 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.2545, edging towards last week's high of $1.2590.
The single currency gained some support after Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao, who met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in Beijing on Thursday, said he was confident the euro zone
could pull out of its debt crisis and that China would be
willing, after a proper risk assessment, to keep buying the
region's government debt.
Wen said Beijing would step up talks with the European
Union, the ECB and the IMF - also known as the troika - to help
struggling euro area nations.
EQUITIES RETREAT
Equity markets were in retreat ahead of the Jackson Hole
meeting, with signs of flagging growth in the Chinese economy
adding to worries about the economic outlook, which has also
depressed demand for commodities like iron ore and steel.
"As investors count down the hours to Bernanke's speech at
Jackson Hole they are clearly not prepared to take any chances,
preferring to look for safe havens where they can be found,"
said Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.
The growth concerns and falling commodity prices sent Asian
shares to one-month lows on Thursday, and the main Australian
share index dropped 1.2 percent to a two-week low as
mining stocks like Rio Tinto were hit hard.
The price of iron ore has fallen nearly 23 percent this
month to its lowest level since 2009 and had dropped by a third,
or more than $45 per tonne, since July as Chinese steel
producers cut their purchases.
MSCI's world equity index, which has edged
down over the past seven sessions, was 0.25 percent lower on
Thursday at 322.45 points.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a slightly lower
open on Wall Street later in the day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.25 percent at 1,083.49 by 1223 GMT, having fallen 0.2
percent on Wednesday, but trading volume was below average.
ECB WATCHED
European share markets were closely watching developments
ahead of an ECB meeting on Sept. 6, where it is expected to
announce plans to resume government bond buying to tackle the
region's economic crisis, and may consider another rate cut.
Global investors, most of whom do not expect more monetary
stimulus from the U.S. Federal reserve this year, have been
edging back into equities during August, encouraged by the ECB's
plans, a Reuters poll on asset allocation showed on Thursday.
The poll showed investors had trimmed their cash and
government securities allocations and bought more stocks and
corporate bonds.
Growing expectations of a beefed-up bond-buying programme
from the ECB encouraged solid demand at a sale of 7.3 billion
euros ($9.15 billion) of new five- and 10-year Italian sovereign
bonds on Thursday.
The new 10-year bond, which carried a 5.5 percent coupon,
sold at a yield of 5.82 percent and attracted bids worth 1.4
times the 4 billion euros of debt offered.
However, there was only a tepid reaction to the auction in
the debt market in recognition of the fact Italy still has to
issue a lot of debt this year - up to 30 billion euros alone in
September - and is paying a high cost for the funds.
"The fact that with all the speculation about what the ECB
is going to do, yields are only 14 basis points lower than at
the end of July suggests that investors are still demanding
quite high risk premiums to hold Italian debt," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.