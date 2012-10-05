* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, MSCI global index up 0.2 pct
* Euro holds onto gains after ECB reassures on bond buying
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hits five-month highs
* BOJ announces no policy changes
* US payrolls data due 1230 GMT
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 5 Shares rose and the euro steadied
near a two-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors
awaited U.S. jobs data and took heart from ECB assurances that
it is ready to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone members.
The main market mover of the day is likely to be a monthly
U.S. payrolls report due at 1230 GMT. Recent indicators have
suggested the world's largest economy is picking up, but
investors are looking for firm evidence.
Markets were also reassured by ECB President Mario Draghi's
statement on Thursday that it has a "fully effective backstop
mechanism in place" to buy the bonds of euro zone states, and by
industrial production data from Spain that was not as bad as
some analysts had feared.
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX opened 0.3 to 0.5 percent higher
leaving the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.4
percent and global shares up 0.2 percent.
U.S. stock futures were up just under 0.1 percent,
suggesting a modest uptick when Wall Street opens later.
"Should today's report come in line with expectations and
the same pattern be confirmed in the coming months, we see
increasing chances that the Fed will act again to stimulate
activity," said Newedge Strategy analyst Annalisa Piazza.
The euro, closely linked to the bloc's debt crisis, dipped
back under $1.30, as European trading gathered pace, but
remained close to the two-week high of $1.3032 hit on Thursday.
Shares in Asia rose before Europe opened. The Bank of Japan
took no new monetary easing measures as expected at its latest
meeting, helping keep the yen firm, having hit an intraday high
of 78.27.
German government bonds were little changed following the
ECB meeting, while Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields edged
lower. Spain remains a risk factor for markets
as it puts off requesting a formal bailout.
"We think they will request assistance before the EU summit
on October 18-19 and, hence, believe investors will have no
reason to avoid buying risky assets then. But the risks of
delays are not small, despite Draghi's latest statements,"
Barclays Capital said in research note.