* U.S., European shares dip after Italian downgrade
* U.S. stocks poised to retreat from record highs
* Dollar near 3-1/2-year high vs yen on U.S. jobs growth
* Oil, copper lower as Chinese data dents demand
By Richard Leong and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 11 U.S. and European
shares slipped on Monday as weak economic data from China and
worries about Italy following a credit downgrade undermined
optimism generated by last week's strong U.S. employment report.
The dollar held on to gains from the payrolls data, trading
near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and a 3-month peak to the
euro and keeping pressure on gold and oil prices.
U.S. and German government debt prices held steady, as
prices of Italian and other peripheral euro zone bonds fell in
the wake of a cut in Italy's credit rating by Fitch Ratings late
on Friday.
"I think the Italian downgrade is acting as a bit of a
wake-up call," Alastair Winter, chief economist at investment
bank Daniel Stewart & Co. in London.
Fitch cut Italy's rating one notch and gave it a negative
outlook, citing political uncertainty following last month's
election, a protracted recession and high levels of debt.
Still, some analysts still see appetite for stocks,
propelling them to further gains.
"The market may advance more slowly than in previous weeks,
but there are numerous bullish signs, including the fact that
hedge funds continue to buy into the market," said Todd
Salamone, director of research at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Shortly after the U.S. stock market opened, the Dow Jones
industrial average was down 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent,
at 14,395.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down
1.24 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,549.94. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was down 5.62 points, or 0.17 percent, at
3,238.74.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.15
percent lower at 1,193.39 points, down from September 2008 peaks
hit last week, as the Italy rating cut and weak Chinese factory
output data undermined sentiment.
MSCI's world equity index was little changed
at 360.2 points, holding near its mid-2008 highs.
China reported over the weekend that annual industrial
production for January and February combined rose 9.9 percent,
the lowest since October 2012, while its consumer price index
jumped more than expected last month.
Winter said the combination of weak industrial data from
China and the renewed spotlight on the euro zone's problems
caused by the Italian downgrade may have made investors wary of
pushing prices higher after the strong gains so far in March.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 7
basis points to 4.66 percent, while the main futures
based on the debt was down 0.5 percent at 108.83.
In light of Italian downgrade, investors demanded higher
compensation to hold the country's debt. The yield gap between
10-year Italian debt and safer German bonds
widened to 320 basis points, and the cost of
insuring Italy's debt against default also rose.
Fitch cut Italy's debt to BBB-plus from A-minus and gave the
rating a negative outlook, raising the risk its next ratings
change will be a further downgrade.
DOLLAR DOMINATES
In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar added to the
gains it made against most major currencies after Friday's
strong payrolls data boosted hopes of a steady economic recovery
this year.
The data has also fuelled speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve could back off from its ultra-loose monetary policy
sooner than anticipated, and this added to the currency's appeal
as traders speculated about looser policies by other major
central banks ahead.
The dollar firmed 0.1 percent at 82.803 against a basket of
major currencies, not far from the seven-month high of
82.92 hit on Friday, having risen nearly 5 percent since early
February.
The euro was flat at $1.2993, not far from a
three-month low of $1.2955 also hit on Friday, while the yen was
also little changed against the greenback at 96.12 yen.
Brent crude fell 73 cents or 0.66 percent to $110.12
a barrel, after ending last week marginally higher to snap three
straight weekly losses. U.S. oil futures declined 57
cents or 0.6 percent to $91.38.
Spot gold was steady at $1,579.30 an ounce on Monday
and was seen staying within a range of $1,560 to $1,590 an
ounce.