* Wall Street shares power higher on steady growth outlook
* S&P 500, Dow rise to record intraday highs
* Dollar index edge up as yen weakens further
* Oil prices dip; gold recovers from recent losses
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 14 Wall Street stocks rose on
Tuesday on hopes steady U.S. growth will extend their stellar
run, while the strengthening dollar curbed the appetite for oil
and gold.
Investors resumed purchases of stocks and other
higher-return assets, reducing their holdings of safe-haven U.S.
and German government bonds. The rise in global interest rates
was mitigated by a weaker-than-expected report on German
investor sentiment due to the poor outlook on the region's
economy.
"People realize the world is not melting down. Growth isn't
surging either, but it's growth and the market is adapting to
that," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
While worries about another spring "swoon" might have
receded before the strong April U.S. payrolls data, the outlook
on worldwide economic growth remained lukewarm.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of PIMCO, which manages
the world's largest bond mutual fund, said in the firm's outlook
for the next three to five years that U.S. economic growth will
be "much greater" than 2 percent, while China will maintain
growth in the range of 6 to 7.5 percent.
In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 82.06 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,173.74. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.05 points, or 0.86
percent, at 1,647.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
26.00 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,464.79.
Europe's top shares on the FTSEurofirst 300 were up
0.36 percent at 1,235.49, erasing early losses on the
disappointing data from Germany's ZEW think tank report.
U.S. and European equity gains lifted the MSCI global index
to 375.79, up 0.42 percent on the day.
As the Dow and S&P 500 index posted record intraday peaks,
the dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies,
hovering near a five-week high. The greenback retested its
4-1/2-year high against the yen and last traded at 102.05 yen,
up 0.2 percent on the day.
The dollar's rise was capped by a steady euro, which
was last at $1.2977.
The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 83.377.
Tuesday's pause in the dollar's recent run-up allowed gold
to find a firmer footing after three days of losses and
slowed the drop in oil prices .
Brent crude oil edged down toward $102 per barrel as traders
were caught between hopes of a revival in global economic growth
and evidence of ample supply stocks from the West's energy
watchdog, the International Energy Agency.
Spot gold prices were up 0.2 percent at 1,432.86 an ounce.
In the bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes was little changed at 1.9242 percent, while
German Bund futures were down 20 basis points at
144.68.