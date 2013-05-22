* Dollar index steady before Bernanke testimony
* U.S. stock futures signal more Wall St gains
* German bond yields ease, Treasuries firm
* European shares ease off multi-year highs
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 22 The dollar hovered near a
three-year high and German debt yields eased on Wednesday as
expectations hardened that the head of the U.S. central bank
later in the day would not signal any change to its ultra-loose
policy.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a firmer open on Wall Street
as well, where the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes currently stand
at all-time highs.
Public comments from several top Federal Reserve officials
in the past 24-hours have strengthened the market's view that
Chairman Ben Bernanke will point to the need for more certainty
over the economic outlook before changing policy when he
addresses a congressional committee at 1400 GMT.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a close Bernanke
ally, was the latest to comment, telling Bloomberg TV in an
interview aired on Wednesday, that it was too soon to taper back
the $85 billion in monthly asset purchases.
"I think three or four months from now you'll have a much
better sense of (whether) the economy (is) healthy enough,"
Dudley said.
The dollar recovered from a slight dip against a basket of
major currencies to be virtually unchanged at 83.84, just
below a near three-year high of 84.37 struck last week. The euro
added 0.25 percent to $1.2937.
The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent this year as
investors favour the greenback on signs of growing economic
momentum and talk of an early end to its huge stimulus effort.
"The market's bias has been for dollar strength, but it is
much more finely balanced now," Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets said.
"The reaction (to Bernanke) seems much more likely to be
influenced by flows and technicals than the fundamental
outlook," she said.
The dollar's moves were also seen limited by expectations
that minutes from the last Fed rate setting meeting, due for
release at 1800 GMT, will underscore the wide divergence between
policymakers on the future of the bank's $85 billion a month
bond buying plan.
"Bernanke's comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But
the Fed minutes are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the
dollar to regain ground, especially against the yen," Marcus
Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse said.
Ten-year German bond yields were down two basis points at
1.39 percent, in line with a firmer tone to U.S.
Treasury prices that were being supported by the signs the Fed
will stick with its asset purchase plan for now.
SHARES PAUSE
Having rallied to multi-year highs on policy stimulus from
the Fed and other major central banks, world stock markets were
mixed on Wednesday with MSCI's world equity index unchanged by
the mid session in Europe.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index,
which has risen to a 5-year peak this month, eased 0.5 percent
to 1,249 points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index was 0.3 percent lower.
Earlier Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a 5-1/2 year
high after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected,
maintained an aggressively loose policy that will inject up to
$1.4 trillion into the financial system.
That kept the yen on the back foot against the dollar, which
gained 0.4 percent to 102.85 yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.1 percent.
COMMODITIES MIXED
The debate over the Fed's next moves, and particularly the
potential impact on the dollar and on growth, also dominated the
commodity markets.
Gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge and
alternative to the dollar, was up 0.8 percent at $1,388.26 an
ounce, and the hopes the Fed would continue to support the
global recovery lifted copper to its highest level in
two weeks.
But oil dropped towards $103 per barrel as data
showing a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, suggesting
that summer U.S. demand might not meet supply dragged down
prices.