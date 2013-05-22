* Dollar index up slightly after Bernanke * Wall Street rises, S&P at new high; Europe also up * German bond yields ease, Treasuries firm * European shares ease off multi-year highs By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 22 Stock markets around the world rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that the U.S. central bank's stimulus program would remain intact. In testimony to Congress, Bernanke said the Fed's monetary policy was still providing significant benefits to the economy and that prematurely tightening it would carry substantial risks. While analysts did not expect Bernanke to announce any substantial change to policy, caution prevailed before his comments, with equities rising, but only slightly. The Fed's policy is widely credited with contributing to the S&P 500's rally of nearly 18 percent in 2013, a surge that has repeatedly taken it to all-time highs, including on Wednesday. "He said exactly what Wall Street wants to hear. He's putting out there that there's no end in sight, which is exactly what we want and why stocks are bidding higher," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York. "With things continuing for quarters to come, summer doldrums seem unlikely this year." The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.31 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,479.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.65 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,677.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.25 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,514.37. The MSCI all-country world equity index added 0.8 percent while shares in Europe rose 0.3 percent after earlier falling on weakness in luxury goods stocks. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies, though off a near three-year high of 84.37 struck last week. The euro added 0.7 percent. Crude oil extended recent declines. U.S. crude futures fell 1.1 percent while Brent crude was off 0.7 percent. The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent this year as investors favor the greenback on signs of growing economic momentum and talk of an early end to the huge U.S. stimulus effort. "The market's bias has been for dollar strength, but it is much more finely balanced now," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The reaction (to Bernanke) seems much more likely to be influenced by flows and technicals than the fundamental outlook," she said. The dollar's moves were also seen limited by expectations that minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting will underscore the wide divergence between policymakers on the future of the bank's $85 billion a month bond buying plan. "Bernanke's comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But the Fed minutes are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the dollar to regain ground, especially against the yen," said Marcus Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 9/32, the yield at 1.9612 percent. JAPAN RISES Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a 5-1/2 year high after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected, maintained an aggressively loose policy that will inject up to $1.4 trillion into the financial system. That kept the yen weaker against the dollar, which gained 0.4 percent to 102.85 yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent. COMMODITIES MIXED The debate over the Fed's next moves, and particularly the potential impact on the dollar and on growth, also dominated commodity markets. Gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge and alternative to the dollar, was up 2.3 percent after Bernanke's comments, while copper rose to its highest level in two weeks. But oil dropped below $103 per barrel on data showing a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stocks, suggesting that summer U.S. demand might not meet supply.