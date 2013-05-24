* World shares attempt tentative recovery
* Fed officials try to reassure on stimulus timing
* Euro gains as better Ifo makes ECB easing less likely
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 24 World share markets looked
vulnerable to further falls on Friday, with better economic news
from Europe doing little to encourage investors who are worried
that central bank stimulus may curtailed.
MSCI's world equity index, which shed 1.4
percent for its second biggest daily loss of the year on
Thursday, was virtually unchanged, with losses in Europe
cancelling out a rise of nearly one percent in Japan's turbulent
Nikkei.
Activity in markets was also limited by the approach of a
long weekend in Britain and the United States, with few
investors willing to build fresh positions.
"I think people want to cash in, particularly in May of all
months," Alastair Winter, chief economist at Daniel Stewart.
Fears that Fed chairman Ben Bernanke was preparing the
ground for an early tapering back of its $85 billion a month
bond purchases sparked a sharp rise in volatility across the
world's financial markets on Thursday.
Equity markets have hit multi-year highs on the back of the
inflows from the Fed and other central banks and investors have
become increasingly sensitive to any signs the liquidity surge
could slow.
Thursday's sell-off was concentrated in Japan's stock market
which suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years,
but also rattled European and U.S. markets and sent the yen to
near two-week highs against the dollar.
Japanese shares have gained nearly 70 percent in the last
six months on the back of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
prescription of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus.
"The fact the market has had such a huge run over a
relatively short period has left it incredibly vulnerable," said
Shane Oliver, strategist at AMP Capital.
GERMAN STRENGTH
Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index fell again,
declining 0.4 percent after posting its biggest one-day fall in
nearly 12 months on Thursday.
Although a key business survey showed sentiment in Germany
was better than expected, this reduced expectations the European
Central Bank would cut rates.
The Ifo survey found optimism over the economic outlook in
Europe's largest economy may be improving. A view reinforced by
earlier data on German consumers. [ID:
nL6N0E43PF]
The euro rose to hit a day's high of $1.2959 after
the survey data from German think tank Ifo, while German Bund
futures cut some of the gains they had seen from the sell-off in
equity markets.
"The euro has rebounded on the back of the Ifo data. There
were a lot of expectations that the ECB could do more easing and
some positive data surprises have taken the pressure off," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile The dollar index, which measures the currency's
value against a basket of currencies, remains weak. It was down
0.3 percent at 83.535, off a three-year high of 84.498
hit on Thursday.
The dollar has gained around 17 percent against the yen this
year and the euro is up around 15 percent, allowing room for a
further correction.