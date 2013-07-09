* European shares open up 0.6 percent to test three-week
high
* Rise after Alcoa showcases solid start to U.S. earnings
season
* Greek aid deal supports euro, euro zone debt
* Oil eases as supply boosts outweigh Egypt worries
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 9 World shares extended gains on
Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street spurred by a good start
to the U.S. earnings season that put the gloss on last week's
strong job data, while the dollar held near multi-year peaks.
European shares on the broad FTSEurofirst 300
opened up 0.6 percent and core and peripheral euro zone debt
made early gains as a deal to drip-feed Greece the latest 6.8
billion euro instalment of its bailout added to the upbeat mood.
MSCI's world share index was at its highest
since June 20 and in Asia, Japan's Nikkei share average
finished up almost 2.6 percent, near a six-week high, as the yen
slipped back below 101 yen to the dollar.
Shares markets reacted positively after Alcoa, the
largest U.S. aluminium producer, kicked off the country's
reporting season with a larger-than-expected adjusted
second-quarter profit.
The dollar index, which plots the greenback versus a
basket of six major currencies, was slightly softer at 84.104 as
European trading gathered pace, but was not far from Monday's
three-year high of 84.588.
The late evening Greek aid deal in Brussels helped nudge the
euro up to $1.2886 from a seven-week low against the
dollar, though analysts saw the U.S currency regaining the upper
hand in the coming months as its economy picks up.
"In the medium term I see the dollar broadly stronger," said
Vasileios Gkionakis Global Head of FX Strategy at UniCredit in
London. "Firstly on the back of the two dovish central bank
announcements we saw in Europe last week plus the fact data in
the U.S. is getting better and better."
Expectations that a stronger U.S. economy will give the Fed
room to begin scaling back its bond-buying, most likely in
September, have sparked a nearly 5 percent rally in the dollar
and some 50-basis point rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond
yield since mid-June.
Oil futures dipped, slipping from Monday's
multi-month highs as news that a major Libyan oilfield and an
Iraqi pipeline were returning to service eased concerns about
global oil supplies sparked by unrest in Egypt.