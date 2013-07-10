* China shares jump on easing talk, lifting Asian shares,
copper
* Euro stabilises after sliding to 3-month low vs dollar
* Fed June meeting minutes in focus
* Dollar dips from 3-year high against basket of currencies
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 10 World shares pushed to
three-week highs on Wednesday as weak Chinese data sparked talk
of monetary easing in Beijing, while the dollar dipped as
markets awaited minutes from last month's Federal Reserve
meeting.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index was up
0.1 percent by 0745 GMT and the euro edged off a
three-month low as investors shrugged off falls in French and
Dutch manufacturing data and a rating downgrade of Italy.
The focus was instead on the Fed minutes, due after the
European market close, and on comments from an ECB policymaker
on Tuesday that the bank plans to keep interest rates low for
more than a year.
In Asia, Chinese shares had risen sharply with traders
citing talks the central bank might ease policy to boost growth
after the country's exports fell for the first time in 17
months.
"The market has a confidence at the moment thus sentiment is
too positive to be upset by Italy's downgrade and China's trade
data," Basil Petrides, trader at Hartmann Capital, said.
The dollar was hovering just below a three-year high
but dipped against the yen on position squaring, with the
near-term focus on whether the minutes of the Fed's June meeting
and a speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke will give fresh ammunition
to dollar bulls.
In debt markets, Italian government bonds saw
a muted 6 basis points rise in yields and Spanish, Greek and
Portuguese yields also edged up after Standard & Poor's
downgraded Italy to BBB, on concerns over its economy.