By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 10 European shares and the strong
dollar slipped on Wednesday after weak data from China and a
rating downgrade of Italy curbed investors' ambitions pending
the release of the Federal Reserve's June minutes.
After a five-day run of gains for world shares
and the dollar's surge to a three-year high,
investors were booking profits and squaring positions before the
Fed minutes, which were due at 1800 GMT.
Wall Street was expected to open fractionally lower
after a hot streak this week which as taken the S&P 500
back to within 1 percent of May's all-time high.
Hints that the Fed will begin slowing its bond buying have
sparked a near 5 percent rally in the dollar and a 50-basis
point or so rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond yield since
mid-June, which has sent jitters through world markets.
Peter de Bruin, a senior economist at ABN Amro, said he
expected the minutes to show a consensus forming at the Fed to
start scaling back its $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme in
September, following a recent pick-up in U.S. data.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed at 2.6247
percent as U.S. trading began and benchmark German Bunds
were also steady in Europe.
"I think we have already seen the main fireworks from the
Fed's intentions to taper (scale back stimulus)," de Bruin said.
"I would be surprised if we saw another strong rise in yields"
EURO PRESSURE
In the currency market, the dollar was down against the yen
and a basket of currencies as traders locked in
some of the U.S. currency's recent gains.
The drop also gave the euro and sterling a
breather. Both tumbled the previous day, hurt by growing signs
that central banks in the euro zone and Britain will keep policy
loose for a long time.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index had
seen a positive start to the day but soon buckled as data
showing China's exports fell for the first time in 17 months was
followed by soft manufacturing figures from France, the
Netherlands and Greece.
Ahead of the U.S. restart, the index was starting to edge
back but was still down 0.2 percent, with London's FTSE,
Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC 40 down 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
MSCI's world index was up 0.2 percent,
however, after a late rally in Chinese shares, sparked by talk
of policy easing to combat slowing growth there.
ITALIAN DOWNGRADE
China's slowing economy is troubling for Europe, whose
economies are struggling to recover from the banking and debt
crises.
With German firms selling increasing amounts to China,
Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec said the euro zone's biggest
economy would feel its slowdown the most.
"German exporters are disproportionately affected, because
they tend to focus on sectors which are specifically struggling
in China at the moment," Moec said.
Italian government bonds saw only a muted 7
basis points rise after S&P downgraded the country's debt to BBB
late on Tuesday on concerns over its economy.
Spanish bonds felt the biggest impact, lagging most other
euro zone debt as the S&P cut raised fears about its own weak
credit rating.
"The downgrade is a signal we are not ready to outperform
for an enduring period in the periphery," BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq said.
With many investors waiting for the Fed minutes, gold
rebounded from light falls to trade near a one-week high and
growth-attuned copper turned positive after initially
falling on the Chinese data.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic also rose, with the
U.S. benchmark climbing to a 14-month high near $105 a barrel,
buoyed by a sharp decline in fuel stockpiles in top oil consumer
the United States.
"The market is too high from a fundamentals point of view,"
said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Sydney-based commodity
research firm Barratt's Bulletin. "It is riding on the back of
expectations of a revival in U.S. demand."