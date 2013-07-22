* Europe shares open higher after Nikkei post election gains
boost Asia
* Makeshift Portugal deal pushes up periphery bonds, doubts
remain
* Broadly softer dollar helps underpin commodity prices
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 22 World shares were testing a
five-year high on Monday as a strengthening of Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's grip on power in weekend elections were
seen as a boost for his radical stimulus policies.
European stocks saw a steady start to the week, dipping 0.1
percent as upbeat results from Philips and Julius Baer helped
offset the temptation to book profits on the 9 percent gain the
FTSEurofirst 300 index has made since June.
A 0.5 rise in Japanese stocks had lifted Asia's markets
overnight after Abe's big Upper House election win, though a
rebound in the yen prompted some profit taking on the Nikkei
cutting its early gains in half.
The rise left MSCI's world share index
within touching distance of the five-year high it hit at the end
of May. It added to the recent gains built on generally strong
company earnings and reassurances of central bank support.
"We are seeing a bit of position adjustment today but we
have got a general positive outlook and I don't think the trend
is going to break," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.