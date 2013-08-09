* China factory output eases concerns over growth outlook
* Data supports shares though Fed tapering talk dominates
* Oil rises above $107, Aussie dollar boosted
* Dollar hovers near two-month lows as Treasury yields slide
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 9 European and Asian shares edged
higher on Friday and oil prices rebounded as China's economy
showed more signs of stabilising.
However, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Wall Street where uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will
start to reduce its stimulus efforts left investors few reasons
to buy with equity prices near record levels.
The run of upbeat Chinese data in the past two days has
helped to ease investor concerns that a sharp slowdown in the
world's second-biggest economy could derail global growth.
"It appears that concerns about more of a slowdown than you
might have wanted in China have gone away a little which ... is
broadly reassuring," Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel
Hunt, said.
China said factory output rose 9.7 percent in July, beating
forecasts, and retail sales grew 13.2 percent while inflation
held steady. The data added to Thursday's trade figures showing
exports from the Chinese economy running at a surprisingly
strong pace.
The promising numbers lifted Brent oil above $107 a barrel
, a day after it hit the lowest levels in more than a
month. The commodity-linked Australian dollar also stretched its
recent gains by 0.5 percent to trade at 91.5 U.S. cents.
Asian shares outside Japan were up 0.1
percent with stock indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen recording
their best week in a month.
A pickup in British exports for June and signs of a rebound
in Germany's mighty industrial sector in the second quarter
added to the region's brighter prospects, helping Europe's broad
FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rise 0.1 percent by midday.
But a European recovery remains uncertain with France
reporting a fall in factory production in July.
Some of the Eurofirst 300's gains also came from a 15
percent rise in Dutch telecom firm KPN after Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim made a $9.6 billion bid for the 70
percent of the group he does not already own.
As a result, MSCI's world equity index was
only a few points higher and remains on course for its first
weekly decline since late June when speculation of an early end
to the Fed's stimulus programme surfaced.
TAPER TIME
Talk about when the Fed will begin cutting back on the $85
billion a month it spends to buy bonds to help the economy still
dominates the markets.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher reiterated on Thursday
that the central bank remained open to trimming its bond
purchases from September if economic data keeps improving, and
there was no fresh information due on Friday that would help
clarify the situation.
The uncertainty has left the dollar languishing near its
weakest levels in nearly two months against a basket of other
major currencies, while the euro has risen to a
seven-week high of $1.3370.
"The market was very long of U.S. dollars assuming the Fed
would taper sooner rather than later, and the Fed has pushed
back against that," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist
at Rabobank.
The softer tone to the dollar has been led by an easing of
yields on U.S. government debt as buyers returned amid the
uncertainty over the Fed's plans. The 10-year Treasury note
yielded around 2.586 percent not far from the
2.573 percent level hit on Thursday, its lowest since July 31,
according to Reuters data.
The uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy
has also taken its toll on the gold price, which has eased back
below $1,310 an ounce.
"With one obvious news story being discussed all the time,
which is the progress towards, or lack of progress towards,
tapering, there is an awful lot of opportunity for nervous
investors to wait before choosing which side to bet on for
gold," Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said.