* U.S. data signals Fed will ease back on stimulus in
September
* World shares set for worst week since late June
* Dollar supported by rise in U.S. bond yields
* Oil steady as Egypt unrest sparks supply fears
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 16 World shares headed for their
biggest weekly fall in almost two months on Friday as investors
set aside evidence of a broad global economic recovery and
worried about an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
U.S. shares could see a slight recovery later according to
stock index futures, though only after the Fed worries saw Wall
Street post its largest one-day percentage drop since late June
on Thursday.
The growing conviction that the U.S. central bank will scale
back its bond buying next month was keeping pressure on U.S.
government bond prices in European trade, driving up yields on
benchmark 10-year notes and supporting the dollar.
"Given that the 10-year U.S. yields are headed towards 3
percent, we think the general direction is for a stronger
dollar," said Tom Levinson, FX strategist at ING.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.78
percent, edging back towards a two-year high of 2.823 percent
touched in Thursday's volatile session.
Against a basket of major developed world currencies,
the dollar was steady and traded at around 97.40 yen with
the euro at $1.3340.
Emerging currencies though were struggling with India's
rupee hitting a record lows beyond 62 per dollar,
bringing its year-to-date losses to 11 percent. The Indonesian
rupiah also tumbled to four-year troughs.
MSCI's broad emerging equities index also fell for
a second day, shedding 0.2 percent.
Europe' broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top
companies was less affected thanks to some better corporate
earnings, dipping 0.1 percent though remaining on course for its
worst week this month.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was little changed overall but set for
its biggest drop since late June when talk of an early cutback
in the Fed's $85 billion monthly cash injections surfaced.
CAUTION URGED
The equity selloff this week has come in the face of growing
evidence that the global economy is picking up steam, which
would normally support demand for stocks, making some analysts
cautious about reading too much into the moves.
"We've seen equity markets crumble because (U.S. Treasury)
yields were going up, but they're going down on good news," said
Nick Beecroft, senior markets analyst at Saxo Capital Markets.
Evidence of an improving U.S. labour market and a rise in
consumer prices - both pointing to a brighter economic outlook -
sparked the latest selloff, and markets will be closely watching
U.S housing starts for July and the University of Michigan
confidence index due later for further signs of strength.
Across the Atlantic, surprisingly strong growth in France
and Germany has dragged the euro zone out of an 18-month
recession and data this week on Britain's economy has shown a
recovery which is gathering momentum.
Growth in China's giant economy also appears to be
stabilising, and Japanese exports for July, due on Monday, are
forecast to show the fastest growth in over three years.
"The global economy is improving and even if the Fed does
taper in September they are unlikely to move in a significant
fashion, so the caution is perhaps overdone," said Chris
Beauchamp, market analyst at IG.
COMMODITY DEMAND
The brighter economic picture is being reflected in demand
for industrial metals, with copper reaching a 10-week peak of
$7,420 a tonne, while zinc has rallied to a five-month
high of $1,990 a tonne.
Precious metals like gold and platinum have gained as well,
though they could be threatened if the Fed did wind down its
stimulus. Gold hit a two-month high of $1,372.51, with
Platinum and palladium also at two month highs.
Oil markets were steady with Brent crude trading above $109
per barrel, after a week of strong gains as turmoil in Egypt and
Libya stoked worries over the security of supplies from the
Middle East and North Africa.
Concerns that violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal,
a conduit for up to 3 million barrels per day of oil and a vital
seaway for bulk carriers, helped drive Brent to a four-month
high on Thursday.
Brent crude futures for October were up 17 cents at
$109.77 a barrel by late morning, positioned for a weekly rise
of about 1.3 percent. U.S. oil for September rose 8 cents
to $107.33, also up around 1.3 percent this week.