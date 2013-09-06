* Bonds, stocks gain after non-farm payrolls miss forecasts
* Dollar dips as data adds caution to Fed stimulus cut plans
* Gold jumps 2 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 6 Government bonds and stocks
clawed back ground and the dollar dipped on Friday, as key U.S.
jobs data came in slightly weaker than expected and restored an
element of caution into bets the Federal Reserve will start
cutting its stimulus this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 169,000 last month versus
expectations in a Reuters poll of 180,000, and while the wider
unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent it came as the share of
Americans who either have a job or are looking for one dropped
to its lowest level since 1978.
The miss saw U.S. 10-year government bond yields
fall almost 10 basis points to 2.8821 percent by 1245 GMT,
having jumped to a 2-1/2 year high of just over 3 percent on
Thursday on bets the Fed will start scaling back its aid.
Wall Street futures and European stocks
rose, as did oil, while the dollar,
which has been gaining in recent weeks as expectations of a cut
in stimulus have firmed, dropped 0.5 percent.
"The revisions, more importantly than the actual number,
were revised down pretty aggressively. I think people are
questioning whether tapering occurs or doesn't occur," said
Scott Graham, head Of U.S. government bond trading at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago.
"It's probably gone from a foregone conclusion to slightly
less of a foregone conclusion, but at the end of the day I still
think they pull the trigger."
Fed "tapering" as it is known has dominated attention for
months and there is still a large amount of uncertainty about
how the gradual removal of aid will affect the recovery of the
world economy and its financial markets.
Gold, which has benefited strongly from the recent years of
ultra cheap central bank liquidity, also jumped, climbing 2
percent immediately after the data to $1,392.46 and ounce.
"The big elephant in the room is what is going to happen
next. Tapering itself is just slowing down QE and we have done
that before but going beyond that is really unchartered
territory," added Rabobank economist Philip Marey.