TOKYO Oct 2 The dollar and U.S. stock futures
held steady on Wednesday as investors bet the first partial U.S.
government shutdown in 17 years will be short-lived.
Sentiment was also supported by robust U.S. manufacturing
activity, which expanded at its fastest pace in almost 2-1/2
years.
U.S. S&P futures added 0.1 percent after the cash
index advanced 0.8 percent on Tuesday as investors viewed
a pullback over the past week as a buying opportunity. U.S.
Treasury futures slipped 5-1/2 ticks.
Australian and Seoul shares were expected to
open higher.
While global financial markets appeared hopeful that the
shutdown will be short-lived, the immediate impact for investors
is a drop off in U.S. economic data at a time when they are
trying to gauge if the Federal Reserve will soon scale back
stimulus.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was scheduled to
publish the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday,
said it would not issue anything until government operations
resumed.
Congress missed a midnight deadline to agree on a bill that
funds government operations, resulting in up to one million
workers being put on unpaid leave, as Democrats and Republicans
fight over President Barack Obama's healthcare programme.
"We think risk sensitive currencies are vulnerable while the
shutdown persists and that the dollar is likely to trade
defensively until a resolution is reached," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a client note.
"At the same time, we wouldn't overstate the dollar's
vulnerability," they said, adding that their analysis suggested
that the market is no longer holding long dollar positions and
the possibility of an end to the shutdown meant investors will
be reluctant to get too bearish on the dollar.
The dollar stood at 98.05 yen after falling as low as
as 97.65 yen on Tuesday.
The Nikkei share average was expected to open
slightly lower, with Nikkei futures in Chicago slipping
0.3 percent from the close in Osaka.
Ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in
the day, the euro was steady at $1.35235, having hit an
8-month high of $1.3589 in European trade on Tuesday.
The ECB is widely expected to stick to its policy
course.