* Lack of progress in U.S. debt, budget talks shakes
confidence
* European shares hit 1-month low, Asian stocks weaken
* Dollar weakens against yen, near 8-mth low against euro
* Oil sheds $1.25 a barrel, gold prices firm
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 7 A lack of progress by U.S.
lawmakers in budget and debt ceiling talks rattled investors on
Monday, sending European shares to a four-month low and pushing
the dollar and oil down.
U.S. stock index futures suggested Wall Street would also
head lower later in the day after neither side in Congress
offered any signs of a compromise over the weekend.
Trading remains relatively calm, suggesting confidence that
a deal to end a partial government shutdown and raise the U.S.
borrowing limit will emerge. But with only 10 days left to avoid
a debt default, some investors are heading for the exit and few
look to be making fresh bets.
"Until we get some sort of resolution, a lot of investors
are standing back, keeping their money off the table just in
case the unthinkable happens," said Richard Hunter, head of
equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
European stocks fell 0.9 percent by mid-morning to
touch their lowest level in a month following a weaker session
in Asia which saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan drop 0.6 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX index fell 1.1 percent and France's CAC
40 was also 1.1 percent lower.
Global shares as tracked by MSCI shed 0.4
percent, extending a two-week run of losses that has knocked the
world index from a five-year highs hit on hopes of a worldwide
economic recovery fueled by loose monetary policies.
Wednesday's release of minutes from last month's Federal
Reserve policy meeting, which could reveal more about why the
central bank decided not to scale back its monetary stimulus,
also weighed on sentiment.
'PLAYING CHICKEN'
Strategists said all eyes were on Congress as the hard line
from both sides heightened the prospect that political
manoeuvering over the budget will get caught up with the crucial
issue of raising the debt ceiling, delaying a deal.
"Every day we don't see a funding deal done in the U.S.
brings us one step closer to that funding deal being packaged
with some sort of agreement on the debt ceiling, and that's
playing chicken," said David Lebovitz, global market strategist
at J.P. Morgan Asset Management said.
Nerves were not helped when Republican House Speaker John
Boehner on Sunday said the debt ceiling would not rise without a
"serious conversation" about what was driving the debt.
Democrats stuck to their stance that it was irresponsible and
reckless to raise the possibility of a default.
Despite the deadlock, share market volatility gauges have so
far been held in check though they have begun to edge higher.
The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the market's fear
gauge, rose to 16.73 at the end of last week from 13.12 on
September 20, a sign of increased worry, although this level is
still considered low.
The standoff pushed the dollar down 0.15 percent against a
basket of major currencies to 80.0, leaving it not far
from an eight-month low of 79.627 hit last week.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent to 96.92 yen with the
euro gaining 0.1 percent to $1.3575, close to an
eight-month high.
Core government bonds, a haven in times of uncertainty,
gained, with 10-year German yields dropping 2.1
basis points to 1.81 percent.
Despite the risk of a possible default, U.S. 10-year debt
prices also gained, as the impact of the partial government
shutdown on growth pushes back expectations on when the Fed will
being tapering back its monetary stimulus.
GOLD SOLID
The weaker dollar helped gold edge up 0.1 percent to around
$1,312 an ounce, suggesting traders remained wary of
reading too much into the U.S. impasse.
"The general view on it is that a solution will be found and
we will probably see a rebound in markets ... and that is not
going to be a very favourable environment for gold," Credit
Suisse analyst Karim Cherif said.
Gold has lost some of its safe-haven appeal since political
tensions in Syria eased and traders said the partial U.S.
shutdown did not spark a flurry of safe-haven bids.
A softer tone in oil prices was supported by the resumption
of production in the Gulf of Mexico after a storm.
Brent crude shed $1.25 a barrel to trade around
$108.20, while U.S. crude was down $1.26 to $102.58 a
barrel, after ending last week up 0.9 percent.