* US budget deal gets tentative approval
* European shares edge up, Wall Street seen steady
* Euro remains near 6-week high against dollar
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 11 Financial markets gave a cautious
thumbs-up on Wednesday to a provisional budget deal that should
end the threat of the U.S. government shutting down again in the
coming months.
News that U.S. budget negotiators had reached a two-year
agreement was not enough to overcome the
year-end blues in Asia, but it was more warmly received in
Europe, where shares inched higher and the dollar began to firm.
For many investors, the deal carried dual significance. It
removed a key uncertainty hanging over markets, and it
heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon
start scaling back its $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme.
"It certainly does appear that a window of opportunity could
be opening up for the Fed to act next week without a sharp
market reaction, said CMC Markets strategist Michael Hewson.
"The only question remaining is as to whether they will avail
themselves of it."
The to-and-fro over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow
of cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months. A
recent run of strong data and talk from policymakers have
bolstered expectations the process will start soon.
Most Asian share markets had lurched lower overnight as
investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions.
But European stocks were holding their own ahead of
what was expected to be another quiet day on Wall Street.
Euro zone countries edged closer to agreeing a long-awaited
plan to close ailing banks and at least partly sharing the costs
involved.
In the FX market, the dollar was broadly firmer in
reaction to the budget deal in Washington, though it struggled
against the yen as a drop in the Nikkei in Tokyo drove up
the Japanese currency.
The focus in Europe remained on the strong euro as it sat
just off a six-week high versus the dollar at $1.3762 and
a five-year high versus the yen hit on Tuesday.
Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin Tan said that with the
euro zone making progress and the European Central Bank looking
increasingly inclined to sit on its hands, the euro could well
top the $1.3832 high of the year so far.
Not only are euro zone banks reducing the amount of euros
available by paying back cheap ECB loans quicker than expected,
but they are also pulling funding back into their mother
operations ahead of a crucial upcoming ECB health check.
"I'm afraid this euro squeeze is going to continue," Tan
said. "The liquidity conditions are definitely tightening.
"There are the more macro reasons, but also the market had
at the very least been expecting another LTRO (offering of cheap
loans) by early next year and that is now in doubt."
NO TAPER TANTRUM
With the jury still out on a cut in Fed stimulus, European
governments bond were sticking to tight ranges as U.S.
Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing
costs, edged back above 2.81 percent.
Wall Street was expected to open flat with both the S&P 500
and Dow Jones Industrial average essentially
unchanged, with analysts picking over the details of the deal.
Celebrations of the plan were muted in Asia. Japan's Nikkei
fell 0.9 percent and Seoul shares 0.6 percent,
even as South Korea reported its lowest jobless rate on record.
Shanghai's market lost 1.1 percent.
Dealers said many of the moves were caused by hedge funds
unwinding what had been popular trades in short yen, short
bonds, short gold, long dollars and long stocks.
In any case, investors seem to have made peace with the idea
the Fed will taper soon, if not next week then by March, and
that the economy can withstand the move. They have decided that
tapering is not tightening and an actual rate hike is a distant
prospect. Eurodollar and Fed fund futures have
not fully priced in a first rate rise until the end of 2015.
UKRAINE UPHEAVAL
Among emerging markets in the spotlight, a rise in tensions
in Ukraine saw the cost of insuring the country's debt head
towards a four-year high.
Scores of riot police moved against demonstrators during the
night, triggering fears among opposition leaders that they would
crush a protest over Yanukovich's decision to spurn an EU trade
deal and move Ukraine further into Russia's orbit.
In commodity markets, gold came off a three-week high to
stand at $1,255 an ounce, though that was still up from last
week's trough of $1,211.44.
Brent oil edged down below $109 a barrel and U.S. crude
sagged at $98.40 as dealers shrugging off forecasts of surging
global demand from the west's energy watchdog ahead of U.S. data
expected to show a drop in crude stockpiles.