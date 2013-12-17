* Fed begins two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focus on
inflation data
* European shares reverse Monday's gains, bonds cautious
* Euro supported by robust German ZEW sentiment, dollar
steady
* Gold and oil ease back after recent push
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 17 Financial markets were growing
nervous on Tuesday ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting that investors hope will finally clear up when it plans
to start winding down its huge stimulus programme.
The debate over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow of
cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months amid
worries it could trigger a turbulent reaction from investors who
have become all too used to the support.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters still expect the
Fed to wait until March before it starts to scale back its
$85-billion-a-month programme, but recent data have steadily
shortened the odds on a move in January - or even this week.
The dollar and benchmark government bond yields were
in suspended animation as the countdown to Wednesday's Fed
decision began, and the so-called VIX 'fear gauge'
hovered at its highest level in two months.
Philip Marey, a U.S.-focused economist at Rabobank, said he
expected the Fed to wait until the new year to move.
But with the economy picking up and Washington having
reached a preliminary budget deal last week, he added that it
was likely to be a close call, with inflation probably the only
major sticking point.
"The labour market data has been strong over the last couple
of months so in that respect the evidence is there to start
tapering... But the PCE indicator, which is their main measure
of inflation, has fallen to 0.7 which is very low."
With fresh inflation data due at 1330 GMT U.S.
futures pointed to a soft start on Wall Street, while in Europe
shares were already suffering another difficult day.
Many investment banks have tipped them to be star performers
next year. But falls of 0.5, 0.4 and 1 percent on London's FTSE
, Paris's CAC 40 and Frankfurt's Dax
took back much of Monday's gains and left them down almost 4.5
percent this month.
FED FOCUS
Traders were also opting for caution in currency and bond
markets. While a move to start trimming stimulus would be a
symbolic signal from the Fed, its cautious approach has managed
to convince markets that rate rises remain distant.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for global
borrowing costs, were slightly lower at 2.8628 percent
after a largely quiet morning in Europe for both
them and euro zone government bonds.
Analysts at Societe Generale predicted a January start to
tapering but said "the economic case has already been made for
pulling the trigger."
The only reason to delay would be to give the FOMC the
opportunity to strongly signal its intent, they said. "In either
case - actual taper or signal of impending taper - we expect the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield to test 2.9 percent."
Many analysts have been expecting the dollar to rise as the
prospect of tapering strengthens. It has made some ground
against the yen, but the euro's recent rise has
all but cancelled out the gains.
One reason has been tighter euro money markets as banks have
repaid cheap ECB loans faster than expected. That has cut the
central bank's balance sheet by 8 percent this year, although
Frankfurt has shown no real alarm at the move.
The euro was barely changed at $1.3760 at 1300 GMT, giving
up gains it made after Germany's ZEW business sentiment came in
well above expectations and euro zone inflation came in
stable.
It meant it also stayed within reach of a five-year peak
against the yen at 141.75 yen, and rose against the
Swedish crown after the Riksbank cut its repo rate, as expected.
Further gyrations may come later with the release of U.S.
inflation data. As Rabobank's Marey stressed, subdued
U.S. prices have been one of the only things holding the Fed
back from tapering, so any sign of firming could clinch a move.
"(Euro/dollar) above $1.35 is not fundamentally justified if
you look at what's happening in the U.S. and Europe. But
underlying flows are euro-positive," added Carl Hammer, chief
currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
DECISION DAY
In emerging markets, the wait for the Fed meant the Indian
rupee, Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso underperformed
their Asian peers.
Focus also remained on the upheaval in Ukraine as President
Viktor Yanukovich headed to the Kremlin seeking a financial
lifeline, as demonstrators in Kiev gathered once again to demand
he steps down.
In the southern hemisphere, the Australian dollar
was little changed near a 3-1/2 month low after the Reserve Bank
of Australia said there were signs its past cuts in interest
rates were working, though it wouldn't rule out further moves.
"Money-market pricing on the next full 25 basis points move
remains for a hike in 2015, suggesting that there may be some
further scope for AUD-negative adjustment," Todd Elmer, head of
G10 strategy for Asia ex-Japan at Citigroup in Singapore.
Among commodities, U.S. crude prices eased 0.2
percent to about $97.3 a barrel. Brent dropped to $108.63. Gold
dipped to around $1,246 an ounce as it struggled to keep
a grip on a third day of gains.