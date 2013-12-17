* Federal Reserve to start meeting, eyes on possible
tapering signal
* U.S., European shares back off Monday's gains, bonds
steady
* Euro's gain vs dollar fades after boost on robust German
data
* Gold and Brent oil ease back after recent push
By Richard Leong and Marc Jones
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 Financial markets were
cautious on Tuesday ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting from which investors await possible signals on when it
plans to start winding down its stimulus program.
The debate over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow of
cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months amid
worries it could trigger a turbulent reaction from investors who
have become all too used to the support.
"The Fed meeting begins today so I don't expect the market
to do much after yesterday's strong performance," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expects the Fed
to wait until March before it starts to scale back its
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying program, but recent encouraging
data from the United States, China and the eurozone have lowered
the odds on a move in January - or even this week.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.32 percent to 392.92.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 36.22 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,848.35. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 8.54 points, or 0.48 percent,
at 1,778.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.53
points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,012.99.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.58
percent to 1,250.98.
As the countdown to Wednesday's Fed decision began, the VIX
index, Wall Street's fear gauge, hovered at 16.47, its
highest level in two months.
FED FOCUS
Traders were also opting for caution in currency and bond
markets. While a move to start trimming stimulus would be a
symbolic signal from the Fed, its cautious approach has managed
to convince markets that rate rises remain distant.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for global
borrowing costs, were little changed on the day at 2.8683
percent, while 10-year German Bund yield
was flat at 1.834 percent.
Analysts at Societe Generale predicted a January start to
tapering, but said "the economic case has already been made for
pulling the trigger."
The only reason to delay would be to give the FOMC the
opportunity to strongly signal its intent, they said. "In either
case - actual taper or signal of impending taper - we expect the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield to test 2.9 percent."
Many analysts have been expecting the dollar to rise as the
prospect of tapering strengthens.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3733,
erasing early gains after Germany's ZEW business sentiment came
in well above expectations and euro zone inflation came in
stable.
But the greenback was slightly weaker against the yen at
102.90 yen.
Among commodities, Brent crude was down 0.88 cent,
or 0.8 percent, at $108.53 a barrel as bets on a stronger dollar
due to less Fed stimulus. On the other hand, U.S. crude
rose to $97.61, up 13 cents or 0.13 percent from Monday on
expectations of data showing declines in inventories later this
week.
Gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,229 an ounce as it
struggled to keep a grip on a third day of gains.