By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, April 7
LONDON, April 7 World stocks slipped on Monday
from last week's six-year high as technology shares tumbled
again, while speculation the European Central Bank will ease
policy further pushed down European bond yields.
The Nasdaq suffered its biggest decline since February on
Friday as investors extended a recent sell-off in high-flying
and high-growth shares, mostly in the tech and biotech sectors,
on fears that they are overvalued. The negative sentiment
spilled into Asia on Monday, hitting Japanese tech stocks.
The pull-back came after the Dow and S&P 500 indexes hit
record highs following March U.S. jobs data that soothed
concerns about the health of the economic recovery there but
eased fears of an early interest rate hike.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI, had enjoyed three weeks
of straight gains as easing tensions in the Crimea region of
Ukraine encouraged investors to add risks.
"Markets are overbought over the short term. We have seen a
decent run after the Crimean situation cool down a little bit
and now it's quite natural to see a breather from that level,"
said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
The MSCI world equity index fell a third of
a percent, having hit levels not seen since late 2007 on Friday.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a weaker start on
Wall Street later.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.6 percent, led lower by index
heavyweight Softbank which fell over 4 percent in brisk
turnover.
SoftBank shares have become very sensitive to moves in U.S.
tech stocks ahead of Alibaba's IPO, which is expected to become
one of the largest offerings in history. SoftBank holds around a
37 percent stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.
European stocks were down around 0.8
percent while emerging stocks outperformed with a
decline of just 0.15 percent following three weeks of gains.
The dollar was slightly lower against a basket of six major
currencies. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3726.
Euro zone bonds rose broadly on expectations the ECB may
undertake a programme of asset purchases, known as quantitative
easing or QE, this year to support the economy.
Greek debt yields hit a four-year low and German
and Italian bond futures rose, extending
Friday's rally after a German newspaper said the ECB had
modelled the effects of buying a trillion euros of assets to
ward off deflation.
That followed comments by ECB President Mario Draghi that
policymakers were unanimous that asset purchases might be needed
to tackle persistently low inflation.
"Investors are just looking for yield pick-up with the ECB's
accommodative stance at this juncture," RIA Capital Market
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
U.S. crude oil fell half a percent to $100.66 a
barrel after worries about supply disruption eased as Libyan
rebels occupying four eastern oil ports agreed to gradually end
their eight-month-old blockade.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 2.720
percent, having fallen on Friday after the jobs report eased
concerns about an early interest rate hike.
Short- and medium-term Treasury yields had surged after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen suggested on March 19 that the central bank
could raise interest rates earlier than expected. Yellen was
more dovish in a speech on March 31, when she defended the Fed's
supportive measures.
Short- and medium-dated Treasuries notes are viewed as most
vulnerable to a hike in overnight interest rates, which are
currently near zero.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)