By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 8 A three-day sell-off in world
stocks slowed on Tuesday, with the U.S. earnings season about to
start and gains in China signalling a return of emerging-market
demand.
European shares and bonds both opened cautiously, amid
renewed tension in Ukraine and signs the European Central Bank
may not be as eager to begin large-scale stimulus as had been
hoped.
The region's main bourses in London, Paris
and Frankfurt were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent. Euro zone
bond yields inched higher and the euro rose to
its highest in a almost a week.
"The QE (quantitative easing) talk continues to be very much
in focus in Europe. The ECB is clearly tempering the
expectations, and I think the Ukraine news is also contributing
to the weakness," said Jan von Gerich, the chief developed
markets strategist at Nordea in Helsinki.
Earlier, Asian stocks had managed to shrug off the gloom of
a third day of sizable losses on Wall Street. Chinese shares
, particularly those of banks, rose on stimulus hopes
and helped to take MSCI's benchmark emerging market index
to its highest since mid-December.
Emerging markets have rebounded in the past two weeks.
Investors appeared to put aside worries about geopolitics,
slowing U.S. stimulus and China's stuttering economy.
But Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 percent on concern over
a decline by global tech stocks. The yen also rose as the
Bank of Japan kept its policy steady on Tuesday and offered
little to suggest more stimulus was likely in the near term.
UKRAINE STRAINS
The latest Wall Street shakeout comes as investors prepare
for the first-quarter corporate earning season, which begins
later when resources giant Alcoa reports results.
Rising tensions in Ukraine also tempered investor appetite
for risk. Pro-Moscow protesters in eastern Ukraine seized arms
in one city and declared a separatist republic in another.
Ukraine on Monday called the moves part of a Russian plan to
justify an invasion.
Against the yen, the dollar fell about 0.3 percent to 102.73
yen, well off the 2 1/2-month high of 104.13 yen it
reached on Friday.
The euro also bumped lower, down about 0.2 percent to 141.38
yen. But it was up against the dollar at 1.3763
, rebounding from Friday's five-week low of $1.3672.
It came after some of the ECB's more conservative members
suggested on Monday that the central bank was not yet ready to
begin the kind of asset-buying programmes the United States,
Japan and Britain have used.
"QE is definitely something that the ECB has been
discussing, but we still think the bar to full blown-purchases
of government bonds is still very, very high," said Vasileios
Gkionakis Global head of FX strategy at UniCredit in London.
In commodity markets, gold was trading around
two-week highs, up about 0.9 percent from the previous session
at $1,309.24 an ounce.
U.S. crude for May gained about 0.9 percent to
$101.35 a barrel, pushed up by the renewed tensions over
Ukraine, a major supply route for Russian gas to Europe. But the
rise was capped by expectations of a U.S. crude oil stock
build-up.
May Brent crude rose about 0.5 percent to $106.35 a
barrel.
