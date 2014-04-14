* Robust U.S. retail data rekindle some bids for stocks * Ukraine's ultimatum to separatists saps risk appetite earlier * Euro undermined by ECB officials' talk of more easing * Japan's Nikkei marks fresh 6-month closing low (Updates market action, adds quote) By Marc Jones LONDON, April 14 Global equities rose on Monday on robust U.S. retail sales data, rebounding from last week's steep decline, while the euro fell, prompted by the European Central Bank's strongest signal yet that it would ease policy to cool the single currency. Encouraging news from the world's biggest economy, which was bogged down by a harsh winter, overrode fears of a military conflict in Ukraine which had punished stock prices earlier. Ukraine's president threatened military action after pro-Russian separatists occupying government buildings in the east ignored an ultimatum to leave and another group of rebels attacked a police headquarters in the region. "This is the first report that activity is bouncing back from the winter weather," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee said of the March figure on U.S. retail sales, which jumped 1.1 percent, the biggest monthly rise in 1-1/2 years. "This should set the foundation for stocks to go up a bit and bond yields to go higher," Dismuke said. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.49 points or 0.48 percent, to 16,103.24, the S&P 500 gained 9.54 points or 0.53 percent, to 1,825.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.438 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,016.172. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, held steady at 404.40 points, erasing an earlier loss of 0.3 percent. A flurry of M&A activity, including a $6 billion copper mine sale by Glencore Xstrata, helped cushion the falls, which were driven by a 0.6 percent decline in the Dax. German-listed firms have some of the biggest links to Russia. Russian shares tumbled 1.31 percent, while the rouble fell 0.8 percent to its weakest level against the dollar in nearly three weeks European Union foreign ministers were to hold talks later on Monday about tougher sanctions against Russia. The worry for many is that the two sides end up imposing increasingly tough measures that will inevitably harm both. "The escalation sharply increases risks of an all-out civil war in Ukraine," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a research note. Earlier, Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.4 percent at a fresh six-month closing low. It plunged 7.3 percent last week, its biggest weekly fall since the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. EURO FALLS More promises from the ECB over the weekend that it will take action to head off further gains in the euro pulled the shared currency back to $1.3817 from Friday's high of $1.3905. It fell 0.4 percent to 140.55 yen, near the low end of its trading range since early March. "The strengthening of the exchange rate would require further monetary policy accommodation," ECB head Mario Draghi said at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund. Benoit Coeure, another top ECB member, also laid out some asset-buying options, a tactic which appears to be finally gaining traction at the central bank. The dollar gained against most major currencies on the strong March retail sales report. It nudged up nearly 0.2 percent to 101.74 yen after touching a 3-1/2-week low of 101.32 yen on Friday, but that was far from the 2-1/2-month high of 104.13 yen set on April 4. Among commodities, spot gold benefited from the move toward safe-haven assets, adding about 0.6 percent to $1,325.30 an ounce, after earlier marking a new three-week high. Oil prices were underpinned by fears that the tension between Russia and Ukraine could escalate. Ukraine is a major supply route for Russian gas to Europe. Brent crude for May delivery was last up $0.57, or up 0.53 percent, at $107.9 a barrel, while U.S. spot crude was last up $0.03, or up 0.03 percent, at $103.77 per barrel. (Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Marius Zaharia in London; Megan Davies in Moscow; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)