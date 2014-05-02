* 10-year Bund yield hits one-year low on pre-payrolls, deflation caution * Payrolls forecast 210,000 increase in jobs, unemployment rate dip to 6.6 pct * European shares tread water after 1.5 percent weekly rise * Russia, Ukraine assets fall as crisis escalates By Jamie McGeever and Marc Jones LONDON, May 2 Global markets traded cautiously on Friday, with uncertainty ahead of U.S. employment figures and tensions in Ukraine pushing the yield on 10-year German Bunds to the lowest in a year and leaving shares treading water. The move into the relative safety of government bonds also included higher-yielding peripheral euro zone paper, pushing returns on Spanish 10-year debt to a multi-year low, and helped lift the dollar against other currencies. In focus is the U.S. April non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT. Hopes are for the figures to at least meet forecasts of a 210,000 increase in jobs and a fall in the unemployment rate to 6.6 percent. But first quarter U.S. growth estimates are being cut following weak construction data on Thursday, with some analysts saying the world's largest economy might actually have contracted as severe winter weather curtailed activity. An escalation in violence in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian separatists also weighed on investor sentiment. News that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer had raised its offer - later rejected - for Britain's AstraZeneca failed to lift European shares, which were flat at 1353 points as midday approached. Forecast-busting profits from Royal Bank of Scotland also had little impact on the wider but fuelled an 11 percent rally in the state-controlled bank's shares. "People are a bit nervous about payrolls," said Michael Hewson, senior markets strategist at CMC Markets in London. "Last month there was so much hype about it and it came out below expectations. They don't want to get caught out twice, so they are hedging their positions." With many European and U.S. indices at or close to record highs, investors are reluctant to chase them higher, Hewson added, especially ahead of a long holiday weekend in Britain. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was still set for a third consecutive week of gains, however, up more than 1.5 percent since Monday. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 index saw little movement while gains in Italy and Spain were balanced by a 0.3 percent fall in France's CAC 40 stock index. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 0.4 percent. Tokyo dipped after another lacklustre week, while China's markets were closed. PAYROLLS PENDING U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street though the looming jobs data meant pricing was little more than guesswork. Investor caution helped push Germany's 10-year government bond yield to 1.45 percent, while the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield was 3.43 percent having touched 3.4 percent late on Thursday. Spain's 10-year yield fell as low as 3 percent, the least since September 2005 and close to its lowest ever. Fears that low inflation will become entrenched in the euro zone and elsewhere have helped bonds in recent months. Currency markets were calmer, with the dollar well supported ahead of the payrolls report but major currency pairs trading in tight ranges. The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3853, and the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 102.45 yen. "The bias is for a good jobs report, upwards of 200,000, given all the indicators, ranging from the weekly jobless claims to the ADP to the employment segment of the ISM survey," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. UKRAINE UNREST Oil remained top-heavy after Thursday's slip following disappointing Chinese economic data and a survey showing U.S. crude stocks rose last week to their highest level since 1982. Investors were also keeping a close eye on developments in Ukraine where government forces attacked the rebel-held city of Slaviansk and pro-Russia separatists shot down at least one attack helicopter, killing a pilot. Russian and Ukrainian assets both fell, bucking a generally stronger trend across emerging markets. U.S. crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $99.487 a barrel, while Brent went in the same direction to $108.40, although both were heading for weekly falls. Gold rose but was down on the week, while copper , whose industrial uses make it sensitive to growth expectations, was higher but set for its biggest weekly drop in seven as concerns about China's economy continue to nag. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)