By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 2 Reassuring Chinese factory data
and another record high for Wall Street lifted world stocks and
commodities on Monday, as markets waited to see how far the
European Central Bank will go with policy easing plans this
week.
China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace
in five months in May, data showed on Sunday, reinforcing views
that the world's second-largest economy is regaining momentum
after a wobble at the start of year.
Basic resources stocks including miners and other
commodity companies were the biggest gainers as the main bourses
in London and Frankfurt started what is set to
be a busy week for markets on a positive note.
After weeks of speculation about interest rate cuts and
additional unconventional policy easing measures, the ECB meets
on Thursday with expectations running extremely
high.
The euro fell 0.15 percent to $1.3610, not far from a
three-month low of $1.3586 touched on Thursday. It also fell
against the pound to 81.25 pence, with diverging
monetary policy outlooks between the ECB and the Bank of
England, which also meets this week, underpinning the British
currency.
Ahead of the ECB meeting, German inflation data for May due
at around 1200 GMT will be closely watched. The ECB is
increasingly concerned that extremely low inflation could be
becoming entrenched in the euro zone. <ECONALLDE
Like many banks, Societe Generale expects the ECB to cut
rates on Thursday and start charging banks that deposit cash
with it. But its economists also expect a far more aggressive
300 billion euro ($409 billion) Aset Backed Securities (ABS)
purchase programme to be announced.
"We are expecting quite a slew of measures from the ECB,"
said Alvin Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.
"In our view all the rate cuts are priced in, even a
negative deposit rate, but an asset purchase programme is
probably not, so that would weaken the euro."
RATE EXPECTATIONS
In Asia, the positive sentiment spilling from China had
helped Tokyo's Nikkei jump 2.1 percent, while Australian
shares added 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed. Greater China markets were
closed on Monday for a holiday.
"Risk appetite has risen mainly on bright economic data from
China, but the direction for the month will likely depend on
other economic data like U.S. jobs figures this week," said
Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in
Tokyo.
The dollar was broadly stronger. It edged up 0.2 percent to
102.03 yen thanks in part to slightly higher U.S.
Treasury yields and as it rode momentum from Friday's record
close for S&P 500.
Investors will be looking to this week's non-farm payrolls
jobs and wage data for confirmation that recovery for the
world's largest economy is on track.
The good China PMI reading also lifted oil and base metals
by improving demand prospects for the world's second biggest
economy.
Brent crude gained 40 cents to $109.81 a barrel.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.6 percent to $6,888 a tonne. The metal gained 3.1
percent in May, its biggest monthly advance since December.
Safe-haven gold slid for a fifth straight session. Spot gold
was at $1,245.10 an ounce, not far from the four-month
low of $1,241.99 hit on Friday.
"It's certainly a good sign to see the PMI starting to pick
up, which suggests that the Chinese fine-tuning of policies is
starting to gain a bit of traction which is a positive for
industrial commodities," said analyst James Glenn of National
Australia bank.
