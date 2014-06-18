* Dollar eases in wary trade
* Treasuries get lift from BOE minutes
* Oil nears $114 a barrel on Iraq concerns


By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 18
Street equities treaded water on Wednesday as global markets
puzzled over the odds Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will
soon strike a more hawkish tone on monetary policy.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries took back losses from Tuesday,
when data showed American inflation running at an unexpectedly
high 2 percent a year, and were up ahead of a Federal Open
Market Committee policy statement and Yellen news conference
scheduled for later on Wednesday.
"We are seeing a lot of caution ahead of the FOMC," said
Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in
New York. "We see some modest pressure on the dollar."
The dollar index that gauges the greenback against the euro,
Japanese yen and four other currencies dipped 0.13
percent to 80.523.
U.S. stocks were little changed after a three-day winning
streak for the S&P 500 index as investors largely shrugged off
mounting tensions in Iraq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.07 points or
0.15 percent, to 16,783.42, the S&P 500 gained 0.14
points or 0.01 percent, to 1,942.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.23 points or 0.05 percent, to 4,335.00.
Adobe Systems jumped 8 percent to $72.98 as the best
performer on the S&P 500 after the maker of Photoshop and
Acrobat software reported better-than-expected quarterly profit
and revenue.
Trading in Treasuries also focused on Fed policy and prices
rose after the Bank of England released minutes from its policy
meeting that were less hawkish than expected.
Investors, who had been surprised last week when Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said Britain could become the first
major economy to tighten monetary policy since the 2008
financial crisis, got comfort from the Bank of England minutes
highlighting a need to lift rates gradually.
"The minutes were less hawkish than what Carney said last
week," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to
yield 2.63 percent, down from 2.65 percent late on Monday.
Intermediate-dated debt also outperformed, with five-year notes
gaining 5/32 in price to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.75
percent.
The risk of a faster U.S. policy tightening was high enough
to keep European stocks from hitting new multi-year highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
off 0.04 percent at 1,387.10.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose to near $114
per barrel as a strike by Sunni militants on a key refinery near
Baghdad stoked worries about oil exports from key producer Iraq.
