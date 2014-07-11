(Adds comment, updates prices.)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 11 European stocks eked out a gain
and Italy paid a record low yield at two bond auctions on
Friday, as investors shrugged off any threat of contagion from a
Portuguese bank's problems.
European shares were still on track to post their worst
weekly fall in three months, however, as investors reassessed
stretched valuations for global equities and a
slower-than-expected economic recovery in the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up a
third of one percent, but was still on track for a weekly loss
of almost 3 percent.
Portugal's PSI 20 index was up 1.4 percent after the
country's largest bank, Banco Espirito Santo, reassured
investors overnight about financial troubles at its biggest
shareholder.
Espirito Santo shares were down 2 percent, however,
extending Thursday's 19 percent plunge, which had sent ripples
across Europe, U.S. and Asia trading. The losses bucked a
months-long trend of low volatility and bullish sentiment
towards stock markets driven by steady monetary support from
major central banks.
Shares in Portugal's largest listed lender were down more
than 30 percent so far this week, easily the worst week on
record.
"The market is very confused at the moment, with people not
sure about the strength of the economic recovery and worries
about structural issues that have not been resolved," Lex Van
Dam, a hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, said.
Fixed income markets saw little movement. German bund
futures traded flat and peripheral euro zone bonds, a
recent winner for return-hungry investors, saw yields track
lower. They had risen sharply on Thursday, when Portuguese
10-year yields fell 10 basis points to 3.91
percent.
The calmer market enabled Italy to sell 7.5 billion euros of
bonds, the top of its targeted range, in an auction that sharply
contrasted with Greece's three-year bond sale on Thursday, where
demand was hurt by fallout from Portugal.
The yield on both the three-year and 15-year paper was the
lowest paid at auction since the euro was launched in 1999.
"After the huge rally behind us in non-core bonds as well as
equities, we've had a multitude of bad news ... The market
clearly needed a trigger for profit-taking and that's what
happened," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at
Nordea.
Currency markets were largely steady, with the dollar
flat against a basket of six major currencies.
Sterling pared gains against the dollar and slipped against
the euro after data showed British construction output fell in
May, suggesting some sectors in the economy were signs of
cooling.
EMERGING CAUTION
U.K. shares were buoyed by merger hopes, as Imperial Tobacco
rose 3.4 percent after saying it was in talks with
Reynolds and Lorillard to acquire certain assets
and brands from the two companies.
Moves in Asia were generally modest, with share markets
mixed. Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines lost
ground but China, Singapore and Australia eked out gains.
The MSCI Emerging Market index was down 0.5
percent. Emerging-market stocks were set for the biggest weekly
loss since the end of May and Indian shares headed for their
biggest weekly loss since the end of January.
The catalyst for a more significant emerging markets
correction would be a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
Citi strategist Ishitaa Sharma said, predicting the current
low-interest rate environment would keep investors chasing carry
- the higher yields available in emerging markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan dipped 0.2 percent. Japan's
Nikkei pared losses to end off 0.3 percent.
Investors were encouraged by signs that funds were taking
money out of peripheral euro zone debt and seeking higher
returns in the emerging world. MSCI's index of emerging-market
stocks actually rose on Thursday having hit a 17-month peak
earlier in the week.
As tensions in the Middle East simmered, Brent crude oil
was off 51 cents at $108.16 a barrel. U.S. crude
lost 44 cents to $102.49.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Chris Vellacott and Tricia Wright; editing by
Larry King)