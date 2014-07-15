* FTSEurofirst down 0.1 pct, euro down to one-month low
* Investors await signals from Yellen testimony
* ZEW sentiment reading at lowest level since Jan 2013
* Espirito Santo shares hit record new low
* UK monthly inflation highest since January
(Adds UK sterling, gilt reaction, ZEW data, BES fall)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 15 European stocks and the euro
fell on Tuesday after shares in Portugal's biggest listed bank
hit a record low, while a plunge in German economic sentiment
pushed up borrowing costs for some peripheral euro zone
countries.
Global stock markets have recently been supported by dovish
policy measures from major central banks and signs that
economies are recovering, though worries persist over the pace
of growth in Europe and the health of the region's banks.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to testify to
Congress on monetary policy later on Tuesday.
A surprise jump in British inflation in June sent sterling
higher and gilts lower. The 1.9 percent reading was the highest
since January, picking up from May's 1.5 percent, a 4-1/2-year
low.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
slipped 0.1 percent, with benchmark indexes in Frankfurt, Paris
and London trading 0.1 to 0.5 percent lower after German
economic morale sank to its lowest level since Jan. 2013. The
weaker-than-exected ZEW survey also pushed the euro to a
one-month low versus the dollar.
The banking sector was a sharp underperformer, with
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo slumping 17.5 percent
to a fresh record low. Traders blamed concerns over the bank's
Angolan loan portfolio and the sale of a stake at a low price by
the bank's founding family on Monday.
The MSCI All-Country World index traded
flat, near record highs hit earlier this month.
"The key takeaway is that the banking sector globally
continues to struggle despite time having been bought, and
policy being tremendously supportive," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles
Stanley.
"The sector feels like a minefield."
Bond yields for Portugal and Greece were up 4 basis points
and 3 basis points respectively, though Spanish and Italian
yields were slightly lower.
German bund futures gained 0.2 percent and the U.S.
dollar index rose against a basket of currencies
including the euro and yen after ECB chief Mario Draghi said a
stronger euro was a risk to the sustainability of the recovery.
Draghi said on Monday the European Central Bank's Governing
Council was unanimous on the use of unconventional measures if
inflation stayed too low.
"With the ECB signalling that it will continue to maintain
an easing bias, with the possibility of quantitative easing in
coming months, peripheral (bond) spreads probably have scope to
come further in," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
The Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus programme and
stuck to a forecast that inflation will approach its 2 percent
target next year, unfazed by recent data casting doubt on its
scenario of an investment-led economic recovery.
"The BOJ have essentially backed off the idea of
quantitative easing for now but are sending some cautious
signals on growth," said Simon Derrick, head of currency
strategy at BNY Mellon. "Everything is stable and we are heading
slowly and jerkily back towards higher inflation."
CITI STRENGTH
U.S. and Asian stocks gained ground, with the Dow Jones
Industrial average hitting an intraday record on Monday,
helped by Citigroup's better-than-expected earnings and
more deals in the healthcare sector.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.7 percent
while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.0 percent. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.2 percent.
The MSCI Emerging Market index, MSCI's benchmark
emerging equity index, inched up to a 16-month high.
Asian stock markets showed little reaction to
stronger-than-expected new loan and money supply data for China.
Chinese banks gave 1.08 trillion yuan ($173.90 billion) of new
loans in June, beating expectations of 915 billion.
The data, coming ahead of GDP and other numbers from China
due on Wednesday, underscored the perception that the Chinese
economy is stabilising after a shaky start to the year but still
needs more policy support to meet Beijing's growth target.
In the Middle East, Israel approved an Egyptian-proposed
deal that would halt the week-old Gaza shelling war on Tuesday
but the Palestinian territory's dominant Hamas Islamists said
they had not been consulted by Cairo.
U.S. crude oil slipped to $100.45 and Brent crude
futures edged down to $106.04.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Atul
Prakash, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Anirban Nag; Editing by
Catherine Evans)