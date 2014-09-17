* Fed, China stimulus hopes lift shares
* Sterling volatility jumps ahead of Scottish vote
* Russian markets roiled by Sistema house arrest
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 17 Global stocks and commodity
prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by speculation the U.S.
Federal Reserve will maintain a pledge on low rates later in the
day and by a report China's central bank will provide the
country's biggest banks with fresh loans.
This anticipated stimulus from the world's two largest
economies eclipsed the growing nervousness and uncertainty
surrounding Thursday's Scottish independence referendum, which
most polls suggest is still too close to confidently predict.
Asian and European equities tracked the overnight gains on
Wall Street, which saw the Dow hit a fresh record high after the
Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath said the
central bank would keep the words "considerable time" in its
policy statement, though it might qualify them.
The phrase has become a touchstone in markets for when the
Fed might start raising interest rates and dropping it would be
taken as a hawkish step.
Dealers said commodities were also boosted by reports that
the People's Bank of China would provide 500 billion yuan in
short-term funding to the country's top five banks. Copper
chalked up its biggest gain in almost a month.
"There is no overwhelming need to come across all hawkish
yet and whilst a return to some kind of normality is expected at
some stage the Fed is unlikely to take any chances which could
negatively impact economic growth in the short term," said Gary
Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
"For this particular recovery, I think that the Fed would
rather act a little bit too late than a little bit too early,"
he said.
In early trading the FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1386 points, while
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were also up
a similar amount.
Britain's FTSE 100 was higher, but lagging its
peers, trading around a quarter of one percent higher.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose two thirds of one
percent, but Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.
Wall Street had ended Tuesday strongly in the wake of the
Fed talk, with the Dow gaining 0.59 percent, the S&P 500
0.75 percent and the Nasdaq 0.75 percent.
The feelgood factor also spread through emerging markets.
Russian stocks slid, however, dragged down by a near 30 percent
crash in shares in the holding company of conglomerate Sistema
after its chairman was placed under house arrest
accused of money-laundering.
In currencies, implied volatility in overnight sterling
options jumped, as investors rushed to hedge against sharp price
swings around Thursday's Scottish independence vote.
Overnight sterling/dollar implied volatility
doubled to 18.60 percent, according to Reuters data. The
overnight options will expire on Sept. 18, the day Scotland
votes on independence.
Opinion polls broadly show that the vote is too close to
call. Three surveys late on Tuesday - from pollsters ICM,
Opinium and Survation - showed support for independence at 48
percent compared to 52 percent backing union.
The pound steadied on the narrow margin in favour of "No",
ticking up 0.2 percent to $1.6306, and the euro was down
by a similar amount at 79.44 pence.
The dollar index and the euro were unchanged
on the day at 84.06 and $1.2960, respectively.
In commodities, copper futures rose 0.5 percent
aided by the report on Chinese banks, although oil slipped a
touch as speculation grew of a supply cut from OPEC. Brent
crude was off 30 cents at $98.76 per barrel.
Bond investors were reluctant to move too far ahead of the
Fed, and yields on two-year Treasury debt and the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note were both unchanged
at 0.5362 percent and 2.58 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia; Editing by xxxxxxxxxxx; To read Reuters Global
Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)