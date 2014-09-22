* Chinese growth worries hit stocks
* U.S. dollar gives up some recent gains, Aussie dollar
falls
* G20 finance chiefs warn of excessive risk in markets
* U.S. stocks fall in early trading; oil falls on slow
demand
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Concern about a potential
economic slowdown in China pressured world stock indexes on
Monday while Brent crude oil fell below $97 a barrel on sluggish
demand and ample supplies.
Signs of disagreement between major economic powers on the
need for extra stimulus further clouded the outlook.
China will not dramatically alter its policy because of any
one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on
Sunday, days after many economists lowered growth forecasts
after seeing the latest set of weak data.
Investors worried a closely watched gauge of Chinese
manufacturing, due on Tuesday, could indicate activity was
contracting.
"With China's statements not defining clear hurdles for
stimulus, the market is grappling to guess which data point will
tip the hand that controls the purse strings," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.93 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 17,218.81, the S&P 500 lost 14.38
points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,996.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 53.23 points, or 1.16 percent, to 4,526.56.
MSCI's global share index was down 0.8
percent, while European shares were down 0.6 percent.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, long-dated yields dipped to
their lowest in over a week on the view that lingering weakness
in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain
a dovish stance on raising interest rates.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 3/32
in price to yield 2.57 percent, from a yield of 2.59 percent
late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 6/32
to yield 3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday.
The yield hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since
Sept. 11.
The dollar softened as other major currencies recovered some
ground after 10 weeks of gains by the dollar index. The
euro, which traded at nearly $1.40 in May, was slightly
higher against the dollar at $1.2830 after touching a high of
$1.2867.
The Australian dollar, though, fell half a percent to
a seven-month low of $0.8826, reflecting Australia's dependency
on Chinese appetite for its natural resources exports.
Brent crude oil fell below $97 a barrel, dropping for the
third session in four, as sluggish demand and ample supplies
outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
November Brent was off $1.50 at $96.89, while U.S.
crude futures were down 74 cents at $91.67.
The closely watched Chinese manufacturing number will be
released on Tuesday, as will other global flash business
activity surveys for September.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs
meeting in Australia at the weekend did little to settle
investor nerves. They said they were close to adding $2 trillion
to the global economy, but there were signs of disagreement.
