* European shares slump on fresh batch of downbeat data
* Commodities pare losses after Chinese PMI
* Mideast nerves jangle after U.S. attacks IS targets in Syria
* Oil still near lowest since mid-2012
* Record-breaking dollar edges down against basket
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 23 More downbeat data from Europe left shares on
course for a third day of losses on Tuesday, though commodities got a break from
recent selling after a reading on China's massive factory sector outpaced the
market's bleak expectations.
In data likely to dishearten European policymakers, euro zone business
activity expanded at a slightly weaker pace than expected this month, with firms
also cutting prices for a 30th month in a row to drum up custom.
The manufacturing PMI for Germany, Europe's largest economy, slumped to
50.3, its lowest reading since June 2013 and below all forecasts in a Reuters
poll of 32 economists, while a services industry PMI for the bloc's number two
economy, France, faltered after just two months in growth territory.
Europe's stock markets took the news badly with London,
Frankfurt and Paris falling 1.25, 1.1 and 1.7 percent
respectively. U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.2-0.4 percent start in the red
for Wall Street.
For London's FTSE it was the biggest tumble since the start of March as new
tax pressures also hit its pharmaceutical and tobacco firms. Vienna
meanwhile dropped 2.6 percent as Raiffeisen Bank - one of central and
eastern Europe's biggest lenders - warned it was likely to see its first ever
annual loss due to problems in Ukraine and Hungary.
"Although there was some relief that the French PMI number wasn't worse, the
fact that activity in Germany is only just expanding must be a worry," said
Gavin Friend, a strategist at National Australia Bank.
In China the news had been slightly better. HSBC's flash survey on
manufacturing (PMI) rose to 50.5, from 50.2 in August, confounding forecasts for
a dip to 50.0.
The mixed data - comforting from China, concerning from Europe - and the
start of U.S.-led air strikes on Islamic State strongholds in Syria gave a
fillip to safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds, while the high-flying
dollar edged lower against its currency basket.
Economists had been braced for something worse from Beijing following the
recent run of soft data from the world's number two economy, and the relief also
helped offset nerves over the fresh bout of political tensions in the Middle
East .
Chinese stocks bounced 0.7 percent to leave Asia
marginally higher on the day and the Australian dollar also hopped up.
The Asian giant is Australia's single biggest export market and investors often
use the currency as a liquid proxy for China plays.
Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities, noted the
flash PMIs had averaged 50.9 for the third quarter, a pickup over the previous
quarter's 49.6.
"After the dismal industrial production print for August, financial markets
were increasingly of the view that China is slowing at a more rapid pace than
desired, so today's print provides a welcome offset," said Beacher.
DOLLAR DIPS
The poor data from Europe ensured sentiment remained cautious as the start
of U.S. trading, where there will also be PMI data, drew into view. ECONG&
U.S. Treasuries and other global bond markets were also benefitting from
comments from New York Federal Reserve bank president William Dudley on Monday
that there was still excessive slack in the U.S. economy so any increase in
interest rates should be done cautiously.
Yields on 10-year Treasury notes dipped to 2.55 percent from
2.59 percent late Friday, while German Bunds at fractionally below 1 percent and
other core euro zone bond yields were barely budged just above their recent
lows.
Dudley also said the steady rise in the dollar could complicate the Fed's
job, potentially hurting U.S. economic performance and pushing down inflation.
The currency has been on a hot streak recently thanks to the diverging
outlook for U.S. rates and those in Europe and Japan, where policy is set to
remain super-easy and might even be loosened further.
Measured against a basket of currencies the dollar had climbed for 10
straight weeks, the longest run since the index was created in 1971. The index
was last at 84.435, having peaked at 84.861 on Monday.
The dollar was also taking a breather against the yen at 108.46 after
peaking at a six-year high of 109.46 last week. The euro was hanging on
at $1.2886 having hit a new 14-month low at $1.2814 the previous day.
ECB President Mario Draghi appeared to presage the downbeat euro zone
numbers on Monday when he warned the European Parliament of the clear risks the
region's economy is facing.
"We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within our
mandate, and alter the size and/or the composition of our unconventional
interventions should it become necessary," he told politicians.
COMMODITY COMFORT
The Australian dollar recouped just a little of its recent losses on the
China survey and nudged up to $0.8913. Likewise, copper and gold
inched higher, the latter having touched its lowest since January at
$1,208.36 on Monday.
Gold's reputation as a traditional safe-haven was also in play as the United
States and a group of Arab allies bombed Syria for the first time on Tuesday in
a bid to quash the fast-rising threat from Islamic State militants, who vowed
revenge.
Brent crude oil for November delivery bounced 60 cents to $97.54 a
barrel, having fallen sharply overnight to be uncomfortably close to its recent
trough of $96.21. U.S. crude rose 70 cents to $91.58 a barrel.
Despite the tensions in the Middle East, ample supply and slowing economic
growth in Europe and China had been outweighing expectations of a cut in oil
output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"The market was really oversold earlier and there was not much room for
prices to go further down," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at
Phillip Futures, after the Chinese data and the strikes in Syria started.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)