* European shares slump on fresh batch of downbeat data * Commodities pare losses after Chinese PMI * Mideast nerves jangle after U.S. attacks IS targets in Syria * Oil still near lowest since mid-2012 * Record-breaking dollar edges down against basket By Marc Jones LONDON, Sept 23 More downbeat data from Europe left shares on course for a third day of losses on Tuesday, though commodities got a break from recent selling after a reading on China's massive factory sector outpaced the market's bleak expectations. In data likely to dishearten European policymakers, euro zone business activity expanded at a slightly weaker pace than expected this month, with firms also cutting prices for a 30th month in a row to drum up custom. The manufacturing PMI for Germany, Europe's largest economy, slumped to 50.3, its lowest reading since June 2013 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of 32 economists, while a services industry PMI for the bloc's number two economy, France, faltered after just two months in growth territory. Europe's stock markets took the news badly with London, Frankfurt and Paris falling 1.25, 1.1 and 1.7 percent respectively. U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.2-0.4 percent start in the red for Wall Street. For London's FTSE it was the biggest tumble since the start of March as new tax pressures also hit its pharmaceutical and tobacco firms. Vienna meanwhile dropped 2.6 percent as Raiffeisen Bank - one of central and eastern Europe's biggest lenders - warned it was likely to see its first ever annual loss due to problems in Ukraine and Hungary. "Although there was some relief that the French PMI number wasn't worse, the fact that activity in Germany is only just expanding must be a worry," said Gavin Friend, a strategist at National Australia Bank. In China the news had been slightly better. HSBC's flash survey on manufacturing (PMI) rose to 50.5, from 50.2 in August, confounding forecasts for a dip to 50.0. The mixed data - comforting from China, concerning from Europe - and the start of U.S.-led air strikes on Islamic State strongholds in Syria gave a fillip to safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds, while the high-flying dollar edged lower against its currency basket. Economists had been braced for something worse from Beijing following the recent run of soft data from the world's number two economy, and the relief also helped offset nerves over the fresh bout of political tensions in the Middle East . Chinese stocks bounced 0.7 percent to leave Asia marginally higher on the day and the Australian dollar also hopped up. The Asian giant is Australia's single biggest export market and investors often use the currency as a liquid proxy for China plays. Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities, noted the flash PMIs had averaged 50.9 for the third quarter, a pickup over the previous quarter's 49.6. "After the dismal industrial production print for August, financial markets were increasingly of the view that China is slowing at a more rapid pace than desired, so today's print provides a welcome offset," said Beacher. DOLLAR DIPS The poor data from Europe ensured sentiment remained cautious as the start of U.S. trading, where there will also be PMI data, drew into view. ECONG& U.S. Treasuries and other global bond markets were also benefitting from comments from New York Federal Reserve bank president William Dudley on Monday that there was still excessive slack in the U.S. economy so any increase in interest rates should be done cautiously. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes dipped to 2.55 percent from 2.59 percent late Friday, while German Bunds at fractionally below 1 percent and other core euro zone bond yields were barely budged just above their recent lows. Dudley also said the steady rise in the dollar could complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic performance and pushing down inflation. The currency has been on a hot streak recently thanks to the diverging outlook for U.S. rates and those in Europe and Japan, where policy is set to remain super-easy and might even be loosened further. Measured against a basket of currencies the dollar had climbed for 10 straight weeks, the longest run since the index was created in 1971. The index was last at 84.435, having peaked at 84.861 on Monday. The dollar was also taking a breather against the yen at 108.46 after peaking at a six-year high of 109.46 last week. The euro was hanging on at $1.2886 having hit a new 14-month low at $1.2814 the previous day. ECB President Mario Draghi appeared to presage the downbeat euro zone numbers on Monday when he warned the European Parliament of the clear risks the region's economy is facing. "We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the composition of our unconventional interventions should it become necessary," he told politicians. COMMODITY COMFORT The Australian dollar recouped just a little of its recent losses on the China survey and nudged up to $0.8913. Likewise, copper and gold inched higher, the latter having touched its lowest since January at $1,208.36 on Monday. Gold's reputation as a traditional safe-haven was also in play as the United States and a group of Arab allies bombed Syria for the first time on Tuesday in a bid to quash the fast-rising threat from Islamic State militants, who vowed revenge. Brent crude oil for November delivery bounced 60 cents to $97.54 a barrel, having fallen sharply overnight to be uncomfortably close to its recent trough of $96.21. U.S. crude rose 70 cents to $91.58 a barrel. Despite the tensions in the Middle East, ample supply and slowing economic growth in Europe and China had been outweighing expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "The market was really oversold earlier and there was not much room for prices to go further down," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures, after the Chinese data and the strikes in Syria started. (Editing by John Stonestreet)