* Draghi renews promise of accommodative monetary policy
* Slide in German Ifo business morale points to weak Q3
* Emerging-market stocks break losing streak
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline; previous
PARIS)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 24 World equity indexes edged
higher while the euro fell on Wednesday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi renewed a pledge to keep monetary
policy loose for an extended period.
U.S. stocks were up slightly, with housing stocks trimming
their losses after data showing new home sales jumped sharply in
August.
A recovery in Russian and Chinese shares also helped
emerging markets halt a near-unbroken three-week run of falls.
Draghi renewed a pledge to keep monetary policy
accommodative for as long as it takes to push ultra-low
inflation in the euro zone closer to 2 percent.
"Draghi came out and said he is going to do whatever is
necessary," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Investors, however, have been rattled by this week's
worse-than-expected economic data from euro zone countries,
leaving Europe's equity markets pretty much where they began the
month.
There was more bad news on Wednesday, with German business
sentiment dropping for a fifth straight month in September to
its lowest level since April 2013 and the Bank of Spain warning
that Spanish private consumption growth and new job creation
were likely to have slowed in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.77 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 17,112.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.88 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,988.65. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.19 points, or 0.47
percent, at 4,529.88.
"They are trying to hold (the S&P) in the 1,980s and not
break that support and close below it," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
MSCI's global share index was nearly flat,
while European shares were up 0.6 percent.
The MSCI emerging stocks index edged up 0.1
percent as it attempted to make only its second daily gain in 15
sessions.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro sank 0.4
percent to a 14-month low under $1.28 and was last at
$1.2788.
U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on a lack of
clarity surrounding Federal Reserve monetary policy. Benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.54 percent, from 2.53 percent late Tuesday.
German bond yields inched lower following the
German data.
Brent crude fell for a third day, with futures for November
delivery down $1.20 at $95.65 a barrel, slipping further
on inflated supplies and weak economic data from Europe. U.S.
crude was off 25 cents at $91.30.
The pick-up in Russian and Chinese shares boosted emerging
markets while the U.S.-led air strikes in the Middle East pushed
investors toward safe-haven assets, cooling the recent pressure
on emerging markets from rising global bond yields.
Shanghai shares also finished at their highest in
more than 1-1/2 years.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Blaise Robinson, Lionel Laurent; John Geddie in London and;
Chuck Mikolajczak in New York.; Editing by Dan Grebler and Toby
Chopra)