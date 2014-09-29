* Dollar hits 22-month high vs euro, basket hits 4-yr high
* Inflation data expected to keep pressure on ECB to ease
* Hong Kong unrest hits some European shares
* Political stability worries hit Spanish, Italian bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 29 The dollar hit its highest in
almost two years against the euro with German inflation data
expected to keep pressure on the ECB to ease monetary policy
further, while unrest in Hong Kong hurt Asian-exposed European
shares.
The dollar was broadly stronger, hitting a four-year high
against a basket of currencies, a six-year peak against the yen
and a 13-month high against the New Zealand dollar. Reserve Bank
of New Zealand data showed the central bank intervened last
month to speed its currency's descent.
Data on Friday showing higher U.S. growth in the second
quarter fuelled speculation that a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike may come sooner than expected, in striking contrast with
the outlook for the European Central Bank.
"The strength of the dollar is forcing investors to move
away from a lot of the stock market assets and put it into the
greenback," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari.
"With a potential rate hike becoming more likely and the
data showing constant improvement, it's no surprise we are
seeing the positive move."
Near-zero inflation in the euro zone is nurturing
expectations the ECB will eventually start printing money to buy
government bonds, launching a programme known as quantitative
easing, or QE.
Analysts polled by Reuters see German inflation at 0.8
percent in September, with euro zone inflation data due on
Tuesday expected to show price growth at 0.3 percent. Spanish
inflation came in at minus 0.3 percent, in line with forecasts.
The ECB meets on Thursday.
The euro earlier dropped to a 22-month low of $1.2664
and last stood at $1.2690, unchanged on the day.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of major rivals, climbed as high as 85.798. It was last
flat at 85.627.
"I see no reason to think that the dollar's rally will come
to an end any time soon... The main driving force - the
divergence of monetary policy - is likely to remain in place for
the next six months to a year at least," Marshall Gittler, Head
of Global FX Strategy at IronFX.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,376.98 points, as falls in Asian markets, fuelled by unrest in
Hong Kong, capped a Wall Street-led rebound. Asia-exposed shares
such as miner Rio Tinto, emerging market-focused lender
HSBC and Richemont fell between 1 percent and
1.7 percent as riot police advanced on Hong Kong democracy
protesters.
Hong Kong shares dropped 2.3 percent to three-month
lows, hit by the worst unrest since China took back control of
the former British colony two decades ago. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.2
percent, hitting its lowest level since mid-May.
"Hong Kong is a real storm in a teacup but I'd sell HSBC
after its outperformance," Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart
Capital markets said. "This is another layer that adds to a
gloomy outlook for October."
In the bond market, Italian and Spanish yields
rose 4-5 bps to 2.43 percent and 2.25 percent,
respectively, on the back of concerns about political
instability.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces rumours that he
could face pressure to quit, while the president of Spain's
Catalonia region signed a decree on Saturday calling for a
referendum on independence to be held on Nov. 9.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Additional reporting by Marc
Jones, Jamie McGeever and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby
Chopra)