* Dollar hits 22-month high vs euro, 4-year high vs basket
* Inflation data expected to keep pressure on ECB to ease
* Hong Kong unrest hits some European shares
* Political stability worries hit Spanish, Italian bonds
(Updates prices, adds fresh quotes, graphics)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 29 The dollar hit its highest in
almost two years against the euro, with German inflation data
expected to keep pressure on the ECB to ease monetary policy.
Unrest in Hong Kong hurt Asian-exposed European shares.
The dollar was broadly stronger, reaching a four-year high
against a basket of currencies, a six-year peak against the yen
and a 13-month high against the New Zealand dollar. Reserve Bank
of New Zealand data showed the central bank intervened last
month to speed its currency's descent.
Data on Friday showing higher U.S. growth in the second
quarter fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise
interest rates sooner than expected, in contrast with the
outlook for the European Central Bank.
"The U.S. dollar has become the currency of choice," said
Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
Near-zero inflation in the euro zone is nurturing
expectations the ECB will eventually start printing money to buy
government bonds, through a programme known as quantitative
easing, or QE.
Analysts polled by Reuters see German inflation at 0.8
percent in September, with euro zone inflation data due on
Tuesday expected to show price growth at 0.3 percent. Spanish
consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, in line with forecasts.
The ECB meets on Thursday.
The euro earlier dropped to a 22-month low of $1.2664
and last stood at $1.2680, a touch lower on the day.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of major rivals, climbed as high as 85.798. It was last
a tad higher at 85.677.
"The strength of the dollar is forcing investors to move
away from a lot of the stock market assets and put it into the
greenback," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari.
"With a potential rate hike becoming more likely and the
data showing constant improvement, it's no surprise we are
seeing the positive move."
World stocks were heading for their worst
quarter since mid-2012, when the euro zone debt crisis peaked.
HONG KONG SPILLOVER
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.37 percent at 1,371.92 points, as unrest in Hong Kong hit
Asia-exposed shares, such as HSBC, Standard Chartered
or Richemont, the owner of jeweller Cartier.
Hong Kong shares dropped 2 percent to 2 1/2-month
lows as riot police advance on Hong Kong protesters in the worst
unrest since China took back control of the former British
colony two decades ago. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan dropped 1.2 percent,
hitting its lowest level since mid-May.
"Hong Kong is a real storm in a teacup, but I'd sell HSBC
after its outperformance," said Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart
Capital Markets. "This is another layer that adds to a gloomy
outlook for October."
In the bond market, Italian and Spanish yields
rose 5-6 bps to 2.45 percent and 2.25 percent,
respectively, on concern about political instability.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces rumours that he
could face pressure to quit, while the president of Spain's
Catalonia region signed a decree on Saturday calling for a
referendum on independence to be held on Nov. 9.
The strong dollar helped push Brent crude oil below
$97.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Jamie McGeever and
Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Larry King)