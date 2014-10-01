* Manufacturing data weighs on stocks
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stocks worldwide kicked off the
fourth quarter on a down note on Wednesday, as tepid
manufacturing data weighed on European markets and the first
confirmed case of Ebola in the United States added to growing
volatility in U.S. equities.
Weak economic figures worldwide, ongoing conflicts in Iraq
and Russia, and growing unrest in Hong Kong have contributed to
overall expectations that markets will get increasingly rocky in
coming months.
"We are in a new period of volatility and it's been
developing for the last two or three months," said David Kotok,
chairman and chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors, in
the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.
Key bond markets saw safe-haven bidding, with the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury's yield falling to 2.42 percent, the
lowest in nearly a month. Germany's 10-year Bund saw its yield
decline to 0.91 percent, not far from record lows reached about
a month ago.
MSCI's global index of equities was down 0.7
percent after a 3 percent drop in September. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was down 0.8 percent
after final September purchasing managers (PMI) numbers from
France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole highlighted the
instability of the European recovery.
U.S. purchasing managers' data was also weaker than
expected, though still showed growth in factory activity.
Wall Street was lower, continuing its recent string of weak
trading. Airline and hotel stocks dropped in a knee-jerk
reaction to the first confirmed U.S. case of Ebola, a
development that also resulted in sharp rallies in drugmakers
with treatments for the disease. A key airline index was
on track for its worst day since July.
"I don't think the odds of this becoming a major issue is
very high," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at
Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"It impacts the short-term psyche, the traffic of airlines
or even drug companies."
The dollar pulled back slightly from a four-year
high, helping commodity prices bounce from a sell-off in the
prior session. Brent crude oil last traded at $95.32, up
0.7 percent on the day. U.S. crude was at $91.97, up 0.9
percent.
The euro zone numbers, along with slowing euro zone
inflation data on Tuesday, underscored the contrasting monetary
policy outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank. The ECB meets Thursday, and its accommodative
stance has had investors favoring the dollar over the euro.
The euro, down 0.2 percent at $1.2607, continued to
inch lower, but managed to pare declines to climb back above the
$1.26 mark, a level it had held for two years until Tuesday.
Oil prices were helped by Chinese PMI data, which stayed at
51.1, modestly above the 50 level that separates growth from
contraction and just above the 51 forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 150.6 points,
or 0.88 percent, to 16,892.3, the S&P 500 lost 15.82
points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,956.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 47.60 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,445.79.
