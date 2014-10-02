* ECB's Draghi fails to give specific on debt purchase plan
* European shares close down 2.4 pct
* Oil plunges as Saudi producers jump into supply battle
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Stocks worldwide slumped on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
failed to provide jittery markets with a specific stimulus
program for the euro zone's flagging recovery, and U.S. markets
slid for a fourth straight day.
Although Draghi again said that the ECB remained ready to
use further unconventional policy tools if needed, a lack of
specifics on the bank's plan to buy secured debt left investors
unimpressed.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sank to its lowest level
since Aug. 8, stung by declines in energy shares. But losses in
Europe were steeper, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
falling 2.4 percent.
"There is almost no way for central banks to make an
announcements of this sort that are initially received in a very
positive way," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It always reflects the fact that they even have to make
announcements and get involved already reflects a difficult
situation."
Draghi repeated that the ECB hopes its recently announced
plans will add a trillion euros to its balance sheet, but poor
demand for a new round of cheap loans last month is raising the
pressure for it to be more aggressive.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.14 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 16,729.57, the S&P 500 lost 11.94
points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,934.22, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.17 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,389.92.
The S&P energy index was down 1.2 percent.
The euro rose 0.3 percent, its biggest gain against
the dollar in two weeks.
"The euro rose not because of what Draghi said, but what he
didn't say," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "We haven't heard
any meaningful language regarding an increase in the scope of
assets to be purchased, in other words, outright quantitative
easing."
Investors have become more cautious recently as they digest
economic data and other news. Data on Wednesday showed that
German factory activity had shrunk for the first time in 15
months and China's manufacturing sector is barely growing. The
first diagnosed case of Ebola in the United States added to the
skittish investment climate.
MSCI's 45-country world stock index fell 1.1
percent and touched a five-month low of 407.18.
Oil prices remained under pressure after price cuts from top
producer Saudi Arabia added to supply glut worries. Brent crude
oil was last down 1.9 percent to $92.34 after earlier
hitting a low of $91.55. U.S. crude was off 0.8 percent to
$90.05 and fell as low as $88.18, its lowest level in almost 18
months.
Markets are also grappling with the imminent end to the
Federal Reserve's massive monthly bond-buying program, which is
raising questions about the timing of the Fed's first interest
rate hike in years.
The risk-averse global mood pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields - the benchmark for world debt markets - to
as low as 2.38 percent on Wednesday. But on Thursday the
10-year pared losses and was last down 1/32 in price to yield
2.4035 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)