* Weak German industrial data spooks European stocks, bonds
* IMF expected to cut global growth forecast
* Profit-taking leads to losses for dollar vs yen
* Aussie drops after RBA talks down currency, holds policy
steady
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 7 A second day of grim German data
and expectations for a cut in the International Monetary Fund's
growth forecasts spooked European assets on Tuesday, as the
recent spell of global financial market volatility continued.
Wall Street futures prices pointed to a fifth day of
modest falls in six for U.S. markets ahead of this week's start
of third quarter earnings season, likely to be dominated by the
potential impact of the recent surge in the dollar.
A day after German industrial orders saw their biggest
monthly drop since the height of the global financial crisis in
2009, its industrial output figures for August plunged by 4.0
percent in the worst fall in more than five years.
"Industrial production is currently going through a weak
phase," Germany's Economy Ministry said in a statement. "All in
all, one should expect weak production for the third quarter as
a whole."
The worrying outlook saw European bourses jolt
lower, led by a 0.8 percent drop on Germany's Dax which
is heavily exposed to global growth via firms like Siemens and
Volkswagen and has now lost 7.5 percent in the last three weeks.
London, Paris, Milan and Madrid
took sharp tumbles too, while Italian, Spanish and
French government bonds yields rose amid doubts about what a
slowing Germany would mean for their more fragile economies.
It also fits with global worries. Apart from the United
States, indicators of world growth have slipped sharply over the
past few months as unrest in Ukraine, the Middle East and parts
of Asia have all taken a toll.
"Over the summer, there has been quite an apparent
divergence in the global growth story," said Kerry Craig, a
global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan.
"What we are seeing is quite an ugly and uneven recovery.
Growth in euro zone has stalled ... And then you have to
contrast that with what is going on in the U.S. where the labour
market continues to tighten faster than the Fed has predicted."
YEN EFFECTS
The IMF was about to publish its latest growth forecasts.
The last set in April predicted global growth would strengthen
to 3.6 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2015 but they are
expected to be pruned back again this time.
In contrast with the broader weakness in stocks, the mining
sector got a rare boost as Rio Tinto shares jumped after
it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore
to create $160 billion industry giant.
But the pan European FTSEurofirst was still down
almost 1 percent following the poor German data, while the euro
dipped back below $1.26 against the dollar.
For once, though, it was not one-way traffic for the U.S.
currency, which struggles against the yen after Japan's
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flagged the negatives as well as
positives of a weaker yen.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also backed the bank
to hit its 2 percent inflation goal without additional stimulus.
That resulted in a choppy session, and after going as high
as 109.25 yen in Asia, the dollar was back down at 108.56 yen
ahead of U.S. trading.
"Kuroda's comments suggest the BoJ is unlikely to ease
policy anytime soon. So we are seeing some profit taking in long
dollar/short yen positions," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
COMMODITIES CONSOLIDATE
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
had ended up about 0.4 percent after wobbling
between positive and negative territory, though the higher yen
meant Tokyo's Nikkei ended the day firmly in the red.
The dollar's pause also helped minimise the impact of weaker
global growth signals on recently slumping commodity prices.
Brent oil was just a fraction lower in London at
$92.50 a barrel alongside growth-attuned copper, while
gold held above $1,200 an ounce after sinking to a
15-month low on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia had earlier held its cash rate
steady at 2.5 percent at its regular policy review, and said
that its currency remains high by historical standards.
The Australian dollar erased earlier gains and slipped about
0.3 percent to $0.8738, moving back towards Friday's
low of $0.8642 which was its weakest level since July 2010.
