(Adds initial signs on U.S. stocks from futures market)
* European stocks down for second day, Nikkei losses top 1
pct
* German forecasts, Chinese data fuel worries over growth
* Oil slides, investors wager on slowing world inflation
* U.S. stocks set to inch higher at open
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 8 European stock markets fell for a
second day on Wednesday, pushing world share indices back
towards their lowest in six months as concern mounts over global
economic growth.
New York markets were set to open flat to higher and
currency markets were mixed, with attention turning to Federal
Reserve minutes due at the end of the U.S. business day.
But data and forecasts from China, Spain and Germany all
supported the picture painted by the International Monetary Fund
on Tuesday: a world economy struggling to end a cycle of low
growth and financial trauma it has been stuck in since 2008.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of 300 leading European companies
was down 0.8 percent at 1,323.66. Japan's Nikkei index
lost 1.2 percent and Asian shares outside Japan fell by a full
percentage point.
"The mood is darkening rapidly," said Kit Juckes, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale in London. "I'm not sure we
should read too much into spot forecasts, but the suffocation of
the IMF's optimism is pretty striking. Within the G7, 2015
forecasts have been cut in Germany, France, Italy and Japan."
A flood of new dollars printed by the U.S. Federal Reserve
has allowed stock markets to ignore shaky economic prospects for
much of the developed world over the past three years.
But the Fed is set to end its bond-buying this month, and
the outlook for the Japanese, Chinese and European economies is
less than optimistic. Prices of stocks and other more
growth-dependent assets have fallen accordingly since
mid-August.
Figures out of Germany this week have even called into
question growth in the euro zone's biggest and so far most
robust economy.
The losses in Europe and Asia pushed the MSCI index of world
shares close to its lowest since mid-April. Oil
prices reached their lowest in more than two
years.
"It's concerns over global growth that are weighing on the
equity markets, particularly prior to earnings season," James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"If you look at Europe, there's very weak macroeconomic
data. There's weak data coming out of China as well, so it does
suggest slower growth."
OIL LOW
While no-one expects a full U-turn in U.S. monetary policy,
the prospect of stimulus from other sources is occupying much of
investors' attention.
Even in the face of poor services sector data, Chinese
markets bucked the trend, with shares in Shanghai up 0.5
percent, the product in part of expectations of further stimulus
from Beijing.
The protracted slide in oil prices should also be a windfall
for consumer spending power, as well as a force for disinflation
in much of the developed world.
That has been a boon for sovereign bonds as investors wager
the outlook for slowing inflation will put off the day when U.S.
interest rates might rise.
"There are a lot of worries about the macro picture,
especially in the euro zone, and that is benefiting the bond
market," said Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis.
"We are back to a traditional correlation when the equity market
is going down, the bond market is going up."
Another question, before the minutes from the Fed's latest
meeting, is whether the dollar's gains since May will lead the
Fed to raise rates more slowly over the next couple of years.
The dollar has gained more than 10 percent against the euro
since early May and around 8.5 percent against a basket of
currencies. That should hold down the price of imports
and slow U.S. inflation, and it may make U.S. policymakers
reluctant to boost the dollar further by raising interest rates.
The dollar index is down almost 1 percent this week,
although it looked steadier in Europe on Wednesday. It hovered
at $1.2655 against the euro, after falling as low as
$1.2683 overnight.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)