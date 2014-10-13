(Corrects third paragraph to show Chinese imports rose 7
percent)
* European stocks reverse losses, cheap oil lifts airlines
* Dollar retreats broadly on concern over global growth
* Trade data ease worries over China slowdown
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Oct 13 European stocks reversed early
losses on Monday as airline shares gained after crude oil prices
fell to near a four-year low, though broad dollar weakness and a
jump in gold signalled investor concern over global economic
health.
Stocks opened the week on a negative note. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost
0.5 percent.
Chinese trade data eased fears of slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, showing exports grew 15.3 percent
year-on-year in September and imports rose 7 percent in value,
both ahead of market expectations. But broader concerns about
global growth remained.
European shares opened lower but investors found solace in
the expected impact of cheaper oil on airlines. Germany's
Lufthansa rose 3.3 percent and Air France-KLM
were up 3.8 percent. This helped lift the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index 0.3 percent, though some saw
bargains after a fall of about 8 percent since mid-September.
"The sell-off in global stocks and crude prices has clearly
been flow-driven, and such a move brings good buying
opportunities for long-term investors like us," said Evan
Bauman, a portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments, which
has $36 billion in assets under management.
"We've been holding cash in the past few months, about 13-14
percent of the portfolio, expecting a pull-back. With the
market's recent retreat, we've been putting a bit of this money
back to work."
Wall Street looked set to open higher, with S&P e-mini stock
index futures up 0.4 percent. U.S. bond markets are
closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.2
percent. It had earlier dropped to a seven-month low and turned
negative for the year.
Investors have been cutting their exposure to riskier assets
on worries about the effect of an end to U.S. Federal Reserve's
bond-buying stimulus later this month, mounting risks of
recession in the euro zone and a floundering Japanese economy.
The IMF's member countries called on Saturday for bold
action to bolster the economic recovery. The
Fund last week cut its global growth forecast for the third time
this year.
The euro zone, without growth and flirting with deflation,
faces the prospect of recession in its economic powerhouse,
Germany. Adding to the low mood, ratings agency Standard &
Poor's revised on Friday France's credit outlook to negative and
cut Finland's triple-A rating to AA+.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies was down 0.5 percent. The Japanese
yen, often sought as a safe haven in uncertain times, gained 0.3
percent to 107.37 to the dollar and the euro rose
by a similar amount to $1.2688.
"We look for further yen upside against the dollar in coming
weeks, as U.S. (interest) rates are likely to adjust near-term
lower," said Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING.
ABUNDANT SUPPLY
A combination of abundant supply and concerns about global
demand has crushed crude oil prices in recent weeks. Brent crude
futures for November last traded at $88.14 yen, having
touched $87.74 in Asian trade, its lowest since December 2010,
although the Chinese trade data helped pare losses.
Kuwait said OPEC was unlikely to cut production to support
prices, while Saudi Arabia has privately told oil market
participants it could be comfortable with $80 for oil.
]
"Judging by the latest comments from Kuwait and Saudi
Arabia, we expect more near-term downside ahead for oil prices
amidst the ongoing global growth scare," said Gordon Kwan, head
of oil and gas research at Nomura.
Spot gold rose to a near four-week high of $1,237.30
an ounce and last stood at $1,227.90, up 0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Anirban Nag and
Dlara Denina in London and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Larry King)