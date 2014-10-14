* European shares follow Tokyo
* Dollar rebounds, euro hit by German morale data
* Oil falls, IEA revises down demand growth forecast
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Oct 14 Deepening concern over the health
of the global economy dragged shares in Europe and Japan lower
on Tuesday, while the dollar rebounded from big declines the
previous day.
With figures showing a slump in demand growth, oil prices
fell. Brent crude dropped to below $88 a barrel.
Low-risk government bonds were in demand. U.S. 30-year
Treasury yields fell below 3 percent for the first time since
early 2013. A slide in German investor sentiment - the latest
blow to the euro zone's economic engine - drove yields on the
country's 10-year debt to a record low.
UK gilt yields also dropped after inflation
slowed more than expected, leading some investors to add to bets
the Bank of England will not raise interest rates until well
into 2015.
European shares fell for the seventh session in 10. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent. British
luxury brand Burberry fell 4.4 percent after warning of
worsening conditions in some of its markets.
Smaller rival Mulberry tumbled 17 percent after
warning full-year pre-tax profit would be significantly below
expectations.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 2.4 percent,
hitting lows last seen in mid-August, as traders got back to
their desks following a holiday on Monday, though other Asian
shares fared better. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.
Wall Street looked set to open higher, with stock index
futures signalling modest gains.
Investors have cut exposure to riskier assets on worries
about the U.S. Federal Reserve's ending its bond-buying stimulus
later this month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone
and a floundering Japanese economy.
Instead, they turned to low-risk government bonds, the
Japanese yen and gold.
"There remains a palpable concern amongst investors that the
worst may still be to come. The market is aware that tapering is
due to end later this month and they are also aware that that
means the next move for the Federal Reserve is to hike interest
rates," said Angus Campbell, senior analyst at FxPro in London.
"At a time when global growth is fast becoming a worry, the
combination of the two does not sit well with investors."
DOLLAR RISES
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of others, rebounded after falling as much as 1
percent on Monday, its largest one-day drop in a year.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent against the euro, which lost
further ground after the ZEW index of German investor morale
fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years
. The euro last traded at $1.2650.
The yen was all but steady at 106.85 to the dollar.
Sterling fell as far as $1.5947, an 11-month low.
The divergence in monetary policies in the United States on
the one hand and the euro zone, where many expect the European
Central Bank to launch an asset-purchase programme known as
quantitative easing (QE), and Japan on the other helped push the
dollar to a two-year high versus the euro and a six-year peak
against the yen at the start of October.
U.S. 30-year bonds last yielded 2.94 percent, compared with
3.009 percent at Friday's close. The market was shut on Monday.
German 10-year yields fell as low as 0.847 percent in the
wake of the ZEW data.
"Economic concerns are so much in focus now that the
risk-off sentiment is more dominant currently than the QE
effect," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.
Brent crude futures last traded at $87.79 a barrel, down 1.2
percent, having hit a four-year low of $87.74 on Monday.
The International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for oil
demand growth in 2015 and said prices may drop further
Kuwait has said OPEC is unlikely to cut production to
support prices, while Saudi Arabia has privately told oil market
participants it could be comfortable with $80 per barrel.
Gold retreated from four-week highs as the German data
pressured the euro against the dollar. It last traded at
$1,233.15 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Richard Leong
in New York and Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever in London
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)