* European shares, euro zone periphery bonds rebound * Wall Street set for strong gains as mood improves * Markets digesting GE results, Yellen awaited * Volatility index eases from 2 1/2-year high * Oil climbs to $87 a barrel, gold drops back By Marc Jones LONDON, Oct 17 European stocks jumped the most in seven months and oil and southern euro zone bonds rebounded sharply on Friday as investors poured back into beaten-down markets as the week's volatility frenzy continued. Nerviness remained, but some reassuring words from U.S. and European policymakers, better U.S. data, and a sense there could be bargains to be had after another big week of equity and commodity falls, drew buyers in off the sidelines. U.S. stock futures pointed to a 1-1.4 percent jump for Wall Street later, as some forecast-topping premarket results from global giant General Electric and an 87 percent jump in Morgan Stanley's profits cemented the positive mood. Bourses in London, Frankfurt and Paris were up 1.1 to 2 percent while stocks in Athens soared 7 percent as Greek debt markets steadied after their worst week since the height of the euro crisis. In the currency market the safe-haven yen was off recent highs after another choppy session, while oil kicked clear of the four-year lows it has hit this week amid global growth worries and fears of oil market oversupply. "It's been a very lively week, but it seems a bit calmer today," said Alvin Tan, a FX market strategist at Societe Generale in London. "People are hoping to hear some soothing words from policymakers and it wouldn't be surprising to hear some dovish comments.. and that kind of rhetoric would certainly help settle markets." Central bankers from Europe had already been out in force and markets were waiting on a speech due from the head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, later in the day. One of the European Central Bank's longest-serving members, Ewald Nowotny, said earlier it had more ammunition at its disposal while the Bank of England's chief economist said UK rates may need to remain low for longer than previously thought. "Put in rather plainer English, I am gloomier," the BoE's Andrew Haldane added. The possible return to recession in the euro zone, a floundering economy in Japan, a slowing China and the Ebola crisis have rattled investors already nervous about the end of years of U.S. stimulus. It has triggered the highest volatility and trading volumes since 2012's peak in the euro crisis, and with bond yields already measly in the U.S. and other traditional safe ports like Germany and Japan, investors are struggling for options. U.S. and Europe stocks and oil markets are on track for a fourth straight week of falls and for growth-dependent emerging markets it is six. MSCI's all world index which covers 45 countries, at its lowest level since January. SOOTHING SOUNDS But for the day at least Europe was riding the rebound, Greek bond yields were down a full percentage point in the debt markets as the euro zone's other debt strained Mediterranean member also saw the pressure ease. Asia markets in contrast had stayed in the doldrums overnight. Tokyo's Nikkei led the losses, falling 1.3 percent on the day and 5.0 percent on the week, its biggest weekly fall in six months. Mainland Chinese shares also posted their biggest fall in four months on worries over the economy and as investors brace for a landmark trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses. U.S. markets though were already digesting a flurry of upbeat company earnings from global giants General Electric, Honeywell and Morgan Stanley as they waited to here from the Federal Reserve's Yellen. Topping the list of topics markets are hoping she addresses is the current market volatility. The so-called fear gauge eased slightly on Friday but has spiked to 2-1/2 year highs this week as markets have lurched lower. Comments from James Bullard, the head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had helped settle markets on Thursday as he said the Fed may want to keep up its bond-buying stimulus for now, given a drop in inflation expectations. There was also a strong round of data. New unemployment benefit claims fell to a 14-year low and September industrial output rebounded sharply, suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong for now. COMMODITY CALM As the start of U.S. trading approached, the dollar had steadied along with most major currencies after the sharp sell-off that has convulsed global markets this week. U.S. Treasury yields were up at 2.19 percent. Sterling was the standout among the major pairs, falling about a third of a percent following the cautious comments from the BoE's chief economist. Commodities markets were also calmer, having been badly buffeted in many cases for a fourth week running. Brent crude was up over a dollar near $87 a barrel but will end another week deep in the red, while safe-haven favourite gold slipped back to 1,237.26 an ounce. "I expect market volatility to gradually to come down," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Loss-cutting trades will come to an end soon after a hectic week and markets will be looking to what kind of policy options major countries can adopt now." (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)