LONDON Nov 4 European shares gained ground and
core bond yields dipped on Tuesday following a raft of company
trading updates, bucking a more muted trend in Asia and the
United States as oil prices extended their fall and economic
growth fears lingered.
U.S. crude oil was trading down by more than $1 at
$77.61 a barrel, while Brent crude futures also fell to
$83.66, extending losses after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut
prices to the United States.
The after-effects of the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus
move last week were also still being felt, with the dollar
taking a breather but still near multi-year highs against the
yen and euro and with raised expectations that the ECB will
eventually have to adopt quantitative easing.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 0750 GMT after Spain's Banco Santander
reported a jump in third-quarter net profit and German luxury
carmaker BMW AG said its third-quarter operating
profit came in ahead of expectations.
The European reporting season is not turning into the rout
investors feared, with cost cuts helping to deliver earnings in
line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts.
The mood, nevertheless, remained far from euphoric in the
wake of disappointing economic signals from China, where data on
Monday showed manufacturing activity hit a five-month low, as
well as downbeat euro zone manufacturing PMI numbers.
"Earnings have been better than expected overall and this is
offsetting the bad macro data seen in Europe lately," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
"The dollar is on the rise again, and investors are starting
to price in the impact that the lower euro will have on
exporters' profits but also on the euro zone economic growth in
the long term."
JAPAN BUCKS ASIA'S DIP
Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the latest signs of slower
growth in China and the euro zone dampened the mood, although
Japan bucked the trend and rose to new seven-year highs on the
back of the monetary-stimulus momentum.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 2.7 percent after advancing to
a peak last touched in October 2007, boosted by the yen's
continuing weakness. Japanese financial markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
"Investors who missed the initial move are positioning
themselves for the next lurch higher," said Raiko Shareef,
currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2521 EUR= after falling to
a two-year trough of $1.2390 overnight.
Repercussions from the yen's broad depreciation were felt in
South Korea, where exporters extended losses on worries that a
softer Japanese currency would erode their price competitiveness
relative to Japanese rivals. South Korean shares were
down 0.9 percent.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at $0.8724
as the U.S. dollar ceded some ground against its peers.
Overall reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia's widely
anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged was limited.
The central bank refrained from stepping up its warnings
about a strong currency, which lifted the Aussie slightly.
The Malaysian ringgit was near a nine-month low
against the dollar on worries over lower oil prices hurting the
country's economic fundamentals.
It recovered some of its losses, with the central bank
suspected of intervening to support the currency, though that
gave investors a chance to unload the ringgit.
"We cannot fight the (U.S. dollar). We have U.S. jobs data
this week, which is another USD positive factor," said a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Blaise
Robinson in Paris and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Gareth Jones)