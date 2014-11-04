* FTSEurofirst 300 pares early gains, up 0.1 percent
* U.S. equity futures down on midterm election day
* Oil prices extend fall after Saudi price cut
* Japan stimulus effects still felt in market
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares were mixed and
core bonds outperformed on Tuesday after the European Commission
cut its growth forecasts, offsetting a positive string of
company earnings as oil prices extended their fall.
The Commission's new outlook indicated the euro zone would
need another year to reach even a modest level of growth.
Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures were down 0.1 percent
on election day, as Republicans were poised to make major gains
and possibly recapture control of the U.S. Senate in a midterm
vote that could serve as a public referendum on President Barack
Obama's job performance.
Experts expect to see a focus on key environmental and
energy issues after the midterms that could affect markets, such
as a potential jump-start to energy-friendly policies that could
shore up oil-and-gas companies.
The U.S. economy is leading a broader global revival that is
nonetheless being held back by the euro zone's faltering
recovery from its financial crisis. This is becoming a wider
concern as the currency bloc generates a fifth of global
economic output.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1112 GMT, paring early gains after Spain's Banco
Santander reported a jump in third-quarter net profit
and German luxury carmaker BMW AG said its
third-quarter operating profit came in ahead of expectations.
Shares of closely watched U.S.-listed Chinese e-retailer
Alibaba were up in pre-market trading on the back of
in-line quarterly earnings.
"There is still nervousness in the market about the euro
zone's economic outlook," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank in Munich.
"Certainly another year of sub-par growth into next year is
not something that the market likes because investors have been
banking on a recovery in corporate earnings and that might not
(materialise) in this environment."
U.S. crude oil was trading down by more than $2 at
$76.73 a barrel, while Brent crude futures also fell to
$82.65, extending losses after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut
prices to the United States.
GLOOMY EURO ZONE
The after-effects of the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus
move last week were also still being felt. The dollar took a
breather but was still near multi-year highs against the yen and
euro and with raised expectations that the ECB will eventually
have to adopt quantitative easing.
The shift towards safe-haven assets such as core government
debt pushed German bund futures up 0.3 percent.
"The macro backdrop in the euro area remains quite gloomy
and there's no inflation, and in this environment central banks
need to remain on an easing track," said Jan von Gerich, fixed
income chief analyst at Nordea.
Despite the broader economic gloom, the European reporting
season is not turning into the rout investors feared, with cost
cuts helping to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of
downbeat forecasts.
But investors have had to balance the earnings momentum
against disappointing economic signals from China, where data on
Monday showed manufacturing activity hit a five-month low, as
well as downbeat euro zone manufacturing PMI numbers.
"Earnings have been better than expected overall and this is
offsetting the bad macro data seen in Europe lately," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the latest signs of slower
growth in China and the euro zone dampened the mood, although
Japan bucked the trend and rose to new seven-year highs on the
back of the monetary-stimulus momentum.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 2.7 percent after advancing to
a peak last touched in October 2007, boosted by the yen's
continuing weakness. Japanese financial markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
"Investors who missed the initial move are positioning
themselves for the next lurch higher," said Raiko Shareef,
currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand.
Repercussions from the yen's broad depreciation were felt in
South Korea, where exporters extended losses on worries that a
softer Japanese currency would erode their price competitiveness
relative to Japanese rivals. South Korean shares were
down 0.9 percent.
