* Republicans take majority of seats in U.S. Senate
* U.S. stock futures rise, European shares jump 1.4 percent
* Crude prices fall further after China PMI data
* Gold at four-year low
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 5 Sweeping Republican party wins in
U.S. mid-term elections pushed the dollar to a seven-year high
against the yen and lifted U.S. stock futures on Wednesday. More
soft data from China left oil at its lowest in four years.
Republicans rode a wave of voter discontent to secure
control of the U.S. Senate and strengthen their grip on the
House of Representatives in a punishing blow to President Barack
Obama that will limit his power in his last two years in office.
Financial markets saw the election results as a cause for
optimism. Similar situations in the past have often sparked U.S.
stock market rallies.
Futures prices pointed to a 0.5 percent gain for Wall
Street when trading opens, while the dollar reached as high as
114.59 yen, its highest since December 2007.
"We all saw this result coming, but the main thing is what
the two sides decide, whether they want to co-operate and
compromise or whether they are going to go back to the
trenches," said Philip Marey, a U.S.-focused economist at
Rabobank.
"They (Republicans) have the incentive to be constructive to
show to voters that they can rule the country ... If they manage
to cooperate it could boost the economy, especially if things
can be done on areas like infrastructure."
U.S. markets were also preparing for ADP employment and
non-manufacturing ISM data due shortly. Both should set
the tone for Friday's closely followed non-farm payrolls jobs
report.
Europe's main stock markets had advanced through
the day, rising almost 1.5 percent. Encouraging company earnings
from Britain to Sweden helped the region to overlook downbeat
economic data from both Europe and China.
Growth in China's services sector weakened further in
October as new business cooled, reinforcing signs of a gradual
economic slowdown that could prod the government to unveil fresh
stimulus measures.
In the euro zone, business growth picked up less than
expected despite much deeper price cutting by companies. Retail
sales were also weak and even high-flying neighbour Britain saw
its dominant services sector slow.
DOLLAR REBOUNDS
The Chinese data was the latest blow for commodities. Brent
oil fell towards $80 a barrel as demand worries
mounted.
Copper, a metal whose price is linked to growth, hit
its lowest in a fortnight. Gold slid to a four-year low
below $1,150 an ounce as a strong dollar kept investors away.
"The market is already soft for Brent, and the Chinese data
is not going to help although the numbers are not a surprise,"
said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip
Futures.
The disappointing data from the euro zone also meant the
euro's struggles continued, a day before the European Central
Bank's monthly meeting. The single currency hit a two-year low
against the Swiss franc and slid back below $1.25.
Sterling also wilted.
One reason was betting that feeble euro zone growth and
inflation would prompt more action from the ECB in the coming
months. Another was uncertainty after Reuters reported that ECB
President Mario Draghi's leadership style was upsetting some of
the national central banks.
"We do not expect further easing at Thursday's ECB meeting,
but it may give more insight into its new asset-purchase
programmes," strategists at Barclays said.
With the dollar soaring at a fresh seven-year peak and
buying 114.74 yen, yields on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes rose to 2.346 percent. European bond
markets had a largely quiet day before the ECB meeting.
RUSSIA RUMBLES
Russia's rouble hit an all-time low as the country's
central bank finally succumbed to this year's heavy pressure on
the currency, which has cost it almost $75 billion in reserves.
After a big rate hike last week had failed to ease the
strains, the central bank said on Wednesday it would massively
scale down its currency market intervention. That means the
rouble's level will now largely be determined by the market.
The drop in the price of oil, which is Russia's biggest
revenue earner, remained the main source of pressure. Signs of
tensions flaring again in Ukraine added to the strain.
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine accused President
Petro Poroshenko of violating a peace deal by suspending a law
giving their regions a "special status".
Russia meanwhile test-fired an intercontinental missile from
a submarine in the Barents Sea a day after both Moscow and Kiev
moved troops closer to their joint border.
"The central bank of Russia has finally done it," Dmitry
Polevoy, the chief Russia economist at ING Bank in Moscow, said
after the change in FX intervention. "The rouble has de facto
become a fully flexible currency."
(Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)