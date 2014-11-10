* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connect boosts Chinese shares
* Oil rises on renewed political concerns
* Rouble surges 3 pct after central bank scraps formal
intervention
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 10 A landmark deal to give global
investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market
helped lift world shares to their highest in over a month on
Monday, as renewed tensions in Libya and Ukraine pushed up oil
prices.
Wall Street was also expected to edge higher when trading
resumes, while the fireworks continued in Russia as tough talk
from Vladimir Putin and a move by the central bank to abandon
rules-based currency intervention sent the rouble soaring.
Chinese shares had jumped 2.5 percent and Hong
Kong's Hang Seng index climbed almost 1 percent overnight
after the two announced a Nov. 17 start date for their
long-awaited tie-up that will allow global investors to buy
Chinese stocks from Hong Kong..
European markets also got the week off to positive
start amid more M&A activity and encouraging results from brewer
Carlsberg pushing MSCI's All-World index,
which spans 45 countries, to its highest since late September.
"We have seen pretty strong recovery by stocks in the past
few weeks after the dip last month but we aren't really
surprised," said Sybren Brouwer, head of equity strategy at ABN
Amro.
"We have the feeling the global economic recovery is still
going on, and even though there is this gap (in pace of
recovery) between the U.S. and Europe at the moment, we expect
Europe will catch up."
In the currency market, the high-flying dollar took a
step back, however, with some traders still using mixed U.S.
jobs numbers on Friday as an excuse to lock in some gains. The
Swiss franc was also in focus as it nudged the Swiss
National Bank's 1.20 ceiling against the euro.
The SNB has successfully kept a lid on the franc's gains
since it introduced the cap in 2011 and says it has not had to
intervene to reinforce it for more than two years.
But with a referendum on Nov. 30 that is aimed at preventing
the SNB from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to
hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, speculators are
targeting the cap, testing the SNB's patience.
ROUBLE RALLY
Europe's bond markets were feeling the benefit of Friday's
rally in U.S. government bonds following the jobs
data that showed although headline employment continued to
improve, wage growth remained subdued.
German government bond yields touched their lowest in nearly
a month and even Spanish ones dipped despite
millions of Catalans voting over the weekend in a non-legally
binding referendum on independence from the rest of Spain.
Oil prices rose on renewed political tensions in the Middle
East and Ukraine, with Brent crude gaining 1.4 percent,
extending its recovery from a four-year low hit last Wednesday.
Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic
State insurgents, a dip in the dollar, the third Libyan oil
field closure in a week and shelling in the pro-Russian
stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, all fed the move.
The dollar's fall also lifted the battered gold price from 4
1/2-year lows to $1,167 per ounce, though it was not such
good news for high-flying Japanese stocks as the yen's
rebound meant they lost 0.6 percent.
There was no sign that recent volatility in Russia's rouble
was about to let up either as, after dabbling with the idea last
week, Russia's central bank formally abolished structured
currency market interventions.
It means it is likely to act more unpredictably, and
probably forcefully, going forward. Shortly before the
announcement, President Vladimir Putin had said there was no
reason for the slide in the Russian currency.
After a dramatic fall in the previous week and volatile
swings of 6 percent in its rate on Friday, the rouble was last
up almost 3 percent at 45.32 to the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, editing by
Hugh Lawson)