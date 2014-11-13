* Wall Street approaches record highs after Wal-Mart results
* Brent crude falls to fresh four-year lows
* Dollar hit seven-year peak vs yen, 14-month high vs
sterling
(Updates market action, changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock prices rose on
Thursday, hovering near record highs, while crude fell below $80
a barrel for the first time in four years on further signs of a
slowdown in China's economy.
Brent crude has fallen more than 30 percent since
June, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) said demand for its members' oil could drop by about a
million barrels per day in 2015 due to the U.S. shale boom.
Data from Beijing showed below-forecast factory output and
investment growth hitting a near 13-year low, reinforcing signs
that the world's second-biggest economy would see its weakest
growth for almost 24 years this year.
Falling energy costs, while a positive for consumers, have
raised concerns about profits of major oil companies and their
capital spending, analysts said.
"$80 is the pain threshold," said Alexandre Baradez, chief
market analyst at IG France.
Brent crude was last down $1.43 or 1.78 percent at
$78.95 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures fell $1.46 to
$75.72.
Top European shares fell 0.2 percent to 1,346.39,
erasing an earlier gain as an index on regional oil and gas
shares shed 1.8 percent.
Encouraging sales results from Wal-Mart, the world's
largest retailer, offset weakness in the energy sector on Wall
Street.
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 56.13 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,668.33, the S&P 500
was up 5.47 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,043.72 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 26.10 points, or 0.56 percent, to
4,701.23.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei index raced to fresh
seven-year highs after Jiji news agency reported Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe appears to have decided to call an early election
amid mounting expectations he would postpone a planned sales tax
hike.
Worries about weak price growth in the euro zone were
evident in a European Central Bank survey of forecasters
released Thursday which intensified speculation the ECB would
embark on more action to avert deflation.
The yield on 10-year German Bunds slipped over 1
basis point to 0.796 percent.
Speculation about a snap election in Japan pulled the yen
toward a recent seven-year low against the dollar before the
greenback retreated on a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly
domestic jobless claims. The dollar was last down 0.04 percent
at 115.43 yen.
The dollar was mixed against other major currencies. The
euro gained 0.2 percent at $1.2463, while sterling
hit a 14-month low at $1.5733.
Safe-haven gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,162.23 an ounce
, holding above Friday's 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York,; Marc
Jones in London,; Blaise Robinson in Paris and; Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by James Dalgleish)