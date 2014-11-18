* FTSEurofirst 300 extends gains made on Draghi comments
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Nov 18 European shares rose and bond
yields fell on Tuesday on hopes that a possible snap election in
Japan might lead to more economic stimulus measures and that
Germany's ZEW survey would be upbeat.
Investor sentiment was also lifted by comments from European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Monday that he was ready to
do more to fight deflation.
Investors were also betting that the ZEW survey for
November, due out at 1000 GMT, would show some signs of
stabilisation in Europe's biggest economy and reverse 10
straight months of decline.
"There has been a lot of disappointment on the ZEW in the
past few months, and this time people expect to see some sort of
stabilisation at least," IG France chief market analyst,
Alexandre Baradez, said.
"Overall sentiment has improved after Draghi's comments
yesterday, which were quite dovish even though he didn't unveil
anything new."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
up 0.4 percent by 0841 GMT, compared with a 2.2 percent rise for
Japan's Nikkei index. The MSCI All-Country World index
was up 0.3 percent, marking a gain of about 8.6
percent since its lows in October.
Fears over global growth, exacerbated by Japan's sinking
into recession in the third quarter, have kept the spotlight on
policymakers' capacity to do more to avert deflation.
Draghi's comments on Monday mainly reiterated a previous
stance that the ECB was ready to do more if inflation remained
too low for too long. That pushed euro zone bond yields a touch
lower, though the euro was slightly firmer against the dollar.
"We still have some spillover from yesterday's comments from
Mario Draghi," Bayerische Landesbank chief strategist for global
interest rates, Marius Daheim, said.
The picture was more mixed in emerging markets. Stocks lost
ground and tracked Asian markets outside of Japan, where the
mood had soured over downbeat Chinese house prices.
Dollar-denominated assets in Russia were up, bucking the trend.
Oil prices were broadly flat, with Brent crude
hovering at just above $79 per barrel while U.S. crude
traded at $75.65.
The airline sector, up recently thanks to falling oil
prices, was in focus after low-cost carrier easyJet said
it was positioned to deliver further growth.
