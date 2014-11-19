* European shares, hit by miners, follow Asia down
* Dollar hits new seven-year high versus yen
* BOJ stands pat, eyes on BoE and Fed minutes
LONDON, Nov 19 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on
Wednesday while the dollar rose broadly, hitting a new
seven-year high against the yen, as investors focused on the
divergent outlooks for the world's major economies.
Oil prices stayed near 4-year lows on signs of disagreement
between OPEC members before a meeting next week.
European shares opened lower, dragged down by miners after a
sharp fall in iron ore prices. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent.
"There's been no pause in the sell-off in commodity prices,
which drags the shares of all the basic-resources companies. The
slide in oil and metal prices is sending warning signals about
the outlook for global growth, signals that for now the broad
stock market is ignoring," Talence Gestion fund manager
Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"This incoherence shows that equities are mostly supported
by the input from the central banks, and not economic
indicators."
Attention was again drawn to Japan. Tokyo stocks fell as
investors took profits on gains made on Tuesday when Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a sales tax and called a snap
election.
While the Japanese premier's actions were seen as positive
for risky assets, investors took stock of the challenges ahead
in the world's third-largest economy and the Nikkei share index
closed 0.3 percent lower. On Tuesday it made its biggest
daily gain in two months.
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday kept its monetary policy
unchanged, as expected. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a news
conference the BOJ's monetary stimulus programme was exerting
its intended effect. Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession
in the third quarter.
Other Asian shares also fell. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5
percent.
This contrasted with Tuesday's action on Wall Street, where
the Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500
closed at record highs, lifted by healthcare stocks.
Later in the day, eyes will be on minutes of the latest
policy meetings of the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.
Both are expected to raise interest rates at some point in
2015 as economic recovery takes hold, although market bets on
the timing of these hikes have been pushed back toward the end
of the year.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, on the
other hand, are expected to keep policy very loose for a much
longer period.
The yen fell as low as 117.44 to the dollar, its
weakest since October 2007 and was last at 117.32, down 0.4
percent on the day.
The euro edged down to $1.2533.
Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING, said the Fed
minutes were likely to reiterate a hawkish tone as reflected in
the central bank's statement after its October meeting.
"Such a message will likely send U.S. rates and the dollar
higher and increase expectations for a more material shift in
the FOMC bias at the Dec. 19 meeting," Krpata said.
German government bond yields dipped as markets focused on
the prospect of further monetary easing by the ECB.
Brent crude oil, which has fallen nearly a third in
recent months, held below $79 a barrel after data showed Saudi
Arabia increased crude exports in September and as divisions
between OPEC members appeared to grow before a meeting in Vienna
on Nov. 27.
"It's going to be hard to reach any sort of agreement to cut
production," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at
CMC Markets in Sydney.
A stronger dollar saw gold slip from a near three-week high
hit on Tuesday. Spot gold was last at $1,199.00 an ounce.
