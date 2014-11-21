* Wall St jumps 1 percent, set for 5th week of gains
* Shares soar on China rate cut, Draghi stimulus hopes
* Euro tumbles on Draghi; Brent back above $80 a barrel
(Adds Wall Street open, latest prices and changes byline and
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 21 World stock markets and oil
prices rallied Friday, fueled by hopes for global growth
following a surprise rate cut by China and as the European
Central Bank indicated it would step up its asset purchases to
boost the euro zone economy.
The jump in oil prices took beaten-down Brent back above $80
a barrel. U.S. interest rates were little changed as the dollar
gained, and the euro declined.
Top Wall Street stock indices, including the Dow Jones
industrial average and benchmark S&P 500 that closed at record
peaks Thursday, advanced nearly one percent in morning trading
and were on track for a fifth week of gains.
"To the extent that you (have) duelling positive monetary
policy statements in two places that we were concerned about a
slowdown in economic growth, that's very good," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 171.81 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,890.81, the S&P 500
gained 0.91 percent to 2,071.39, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.87 percent, to 4,742.84.
European shares, oil and other
growth-sensitive commodities all leapt on China's move to cut
rates to 5.6 percent, following a string of recent data that
showed its giant economy was heading for its worst year in
almost quarter of a century.
China's rate reductions were its first in more than two
years and came as ECB head Mario Draghi spoke of his
determination to use more aggressive measures, such as large
scale asset purchases, to ensure the euro zone doesn't slump
into a new crisis.
Both the euro zone and China have lagged the momentum of the
United States, stimulus-driven Japan and faster-growing Britain
over the last month, but a ramping up of the ECB's rhetoric and
Beijing's actions will stoke hopes of a turnaround.
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and the FTSE
Eurofirst 300 were all up between 2 and 3 percent by
1430 GMT.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was up 0.85 percent.
The dollar index was up 0.60 percent, as the euro gave up
nearly 1 percent and was last at $1.1224.
The yen was up against the dollar. Japanese Finance Minister
Taro Aso said Friday the yen's fall over the past week was "too
rapid." It was one of the strongest warnings against a weak yen
since the aggressive stimulus efforts began two years ago and
saw the currency leap off a 7-year low to 117.76
The rate cut by China, the world's No. 2 economy, added to a
positive mood among oil traders, many of whom expect the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim
production at what looks to be a landmark meeting in Vienna on
Nov. 27.
Oil jumped and Brent was last up $1.03 to $80.38 a barrel
as it surged towards its first weekly rise since mid-September.
Copper and gold also got a lift, with the red
metal up 1 percent and spot gold climbing back over $1,200 to
$1,204.20 an ounce, as traders cheered the prospect of more
global stimulus.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)